Man arrested in possesion of firearm after foot chase

OXNARD, Calif. - Officers from the Oxnard Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man carrying a semi-automatic rifle while responding to a family dispute on Saturday.

Officers arrived at the residence at 1:30 pm on the 3300 block of Clinton Street. When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot carrying the loaded firearm.

During the pursuit, the suspect discarded the rifle and he was apprehended in the area of Paula Street and Channel Islands Boulevard.

Officers arrested him for assaults, firearms charges and violating a restraining order.