Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Man arrested in possesion of firearm after foot chase

Oxnard Police Department
By
today at 3:53 pm
Published 4:05 pm

OXNARD, Calif. - Officers from the Oxnard Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man carrying a semi-automatic rifle while responding to a family dispute on Saturday.

Officers arrived at the residence at 1:30 pm on the 3300 block of Clinton Street. When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot carrying the loaded firearm.

During the pursuit, the suspect discarded the rifle and he was apprehended in the area of Paula Street and Channel Islands Boulevard.

Officers arrested him for assaults, firearms charges and violating a restraining order.

Article Topic Follows: Crime & Courts

Jump to comments ↓

Christer Schmidt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content