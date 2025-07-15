Emmy nominations 2025: See the full list of nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards – television’s top honor – will be revealed Tuesday.

Two categories have already been announced, with several returning winners nominated in for outstanding talk series and outstanding reality competition.

The full list of nominees will be announced by “Running Point” star Brenda Song and “What We Do in the Shadows” actor Harvey Guillén, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can watch live on the Emmy Awards website or the Television Academy’s YouTube channel.

The Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 14. Comedian Nate Bargatze is set to host.

Outstanding drama series

Outstanding comedy series

Outstanding limited series

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Traitors”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

Outstanding talk series

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.