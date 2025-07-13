Multiple people injured at a Kentucky church after suspect shot a state trooper, police say. Suspect is dead

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people were injured at a Lexington, Kentucky, church Sunday after a suspect shot a state trooper, police said. The suspect is also dead.

The incident unfolded around 11:35 a.m. ET. The unidentified suspect shot at a trooper and fled the scene before ending up at Richmond Road Baptist Church, Kentucky State Police said in a post on X.

Multiple people were injured at the church, police said without elaborating.

State troopers and the Lexington Police Department secured the suspect, who is dead. It is unclear how the suspect died.

The injured trooper is “receiving medical attention,” police said.

Lexington police will hold a news conference about the incident at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said both incidents were shootings.

“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police,” the governor said in a post on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

