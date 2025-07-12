Allegheny County Health Department finds West Nile Virus in multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

Allegheny County (KDKA) — On Friday evening, the Allegheny County Health Department announced that West Nile Virus had been found in mosquito samples across six Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

The health department’s Vector Control Program collected samples across the county on July 8, and the samples taken in Wilkinsburg, Schenley Park, Mt. Washington, Beltzhoover, Mt. Oliver, and Hazelwood tested positive for West Nile Virus.

“Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn,” explained ACHD Vector Control Specialist Nicholas Baldauf. “Residents can prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellent on exposed skin or choosing to wear long sleeves and pants. Both methods are effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite.”

West Nile Virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. and is spread to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes.

Most cases of West Nile Virus occur during mosquito season, which begins in the spring and goes through the fall.

According to the ACHD, the last reported human case was reported on July 16, 2024.

“County residents play an important role when it comes to reducing the area’s mosquito population,” said Baldauf. “Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of stagnant water, so residents should pay close attention to potential breeding sites like stagnant water in tires, unused swimming pools, buckets, corrugated piping, and clogged gutters.”

People who get infected with West Nile Virus usually do not feel sick, and only one in five people infected will develop symptoms such as a fever, a headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Residents who believe they or someone they know might have contracted West Nile Virus should contact a health care professional for an official evaluation and diagnosis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.