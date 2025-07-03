5 things to know for July 3: Trump megabill, Medicaid data, Immigration, Abortion, Accessibility

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — The Fourth of July is nearly upon us and Americans are eager to get away. According to AAA, more than 61 million are expected to hit the road this week and another 5.8 million will be heading to the airports. Speaking of getaways, the 5 Things team is going to enjoy the long weekend off. We’ll be back in your inboxes bright and early Monday. And don’t forget to look for 5 Good Things on Saturday morning. Happy Fourth of July and be safe!

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Trump megabill

A group of House Republican holdouts fell in line behind President Donald Trump overnight and agreed to advance his sweeping domestic agenda bill to a full House vote. The controversial legislation will lower federal taxes and infuse more money into the Pentagon and border security agencies. It will also downsize safety-net programs like Medicaid and SNAP, and add nearly $3.3 trillion to the deficit over a decade, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. A final vote is expected later this morning, though timing remains fluid.

2. Medicaid data

Twenty states are suing the Trump administration for allegedly violating federal privacy laws by turning over Medicaid data on millions of enrollees to deportation officials. Some of the private health files revealed names, addresses, Social Security numbers, immigration status and claims for enrollees. The information, which was sent to the Department of Homeland Security, included people who live in California, Illinois, Washington state and Washington, DC, which allow non-US citizens to enroll in Medicaid programs that pay for their expenses using only state taxpayer dollars. Experts said such information could be used to locate migrants for President Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

3. Immigration

A federal judge has blocked President Trump’s proclamation that barred migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border from seeking asylum. Immigrant rights advocates sued over the proclamation, claiming it endangered thousands of lives by preventing people from seeking refuge. US District Judge Randolph Moss ruled that the administration had overstepped its authority by bypassing immigration law. “The President cannot adopt an alternative immigration system, which supplants the statutes that Congress has enacted,” Judge Moss wrote. However, the judge stayed his decision for 14 days and the administration is expected to appeal.

4. Abortion

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state’s 176-year-old abortion ban on Wednesday. The justices ruled 4-3 that the 1849 ban was superseded by a newer state law that criminalized abortions only after a fetus could survive outside the womb. The older ban was in effect until 1973, when the US Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide nullified it. However, since legislators never officially repealed the ban, conservatives argued that the high court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade reactivated it.

5. Accessibility

The National Association of the Deaf (NAD) is suing to require the Trump administration to provide American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters at all White House press briefings. Although the Biden administration staffed its press briefings with qualified ASL interpreters, that policy was discontinued by the Trump White House on the first day of his second administration. Without live interpretations, Americans who are deaf or hard of hearing have been “deprived of their ability to participate in the democratic process,” NAD attorney Ian Hoffman argued in a hearing on Wednesday. The Justice Department said that live closed captions and written transcripts were sufficient in providing the deaf community with “meaningful access” to White House information. US District Judge Amir Ali has not yet issued a ruling.

TODAY’S NUMBER

﻿$4 million

That’s how much a meteorite — the largest known piece of Mars on Earth — is expected to fetch when it goes up for auction later this month.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“This bill is a deal with the devil. It explodes our national debt. It militarizes our entire economy. And it strips away health care and basic dignity of the American people.”

— New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on President Trump’s megabill, which Republicans are hoping to pass by July 4.

AND FINALLY …

Red, white and barbecue

Chef Tyler Florence has a couple of tips for folks who want to make the perfect grilled hot dog.

