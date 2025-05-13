City of Santa Barbara facing backlash after “sudden” closure of historic Casa de la Raza building

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Community members spoke at Santa Barbara City Hall Tuesday— to speak out against what they say was a “sudden” closure of the historic Casa de la Raza building on Friday.



The Casa de la Raza building has been an important hub for the chicano community for decades.



Its closure is sparking some intense emotions.



The building has been operating as a safe space for migrant families seeking resources.



It's held numerous cultural events, fundraisers and more over the years.



But the city says an inspection on May 7th found multiple code violations including issues with the building’s gas, electrical, entryways and signage.



The city says the inspection came ahead of a potential bankruptcy auction.



Folks we spoke with Tuesday say they are unhappy with the timing of this sudden closure, which comes on the heels of a trying time for Santa Barbara’s immigrant community in light of what’s happening with ICE deportations.

“What has changed in the last X amount of months" that would have them to come in here and say there's violations? To condemn a Latino historical facility, the only one of its kind in the city of Santa Barbara, which again, will affect hundreds of people that don't they don't feel comfortable nor feel safe to go anywhere else for help,” said Gerardo Jerry Menchaca, who lives in Santa Barbara

“There are people right now that are calling our phone lines wondering, you know, can I still come in or is there somebody that's going to still help me get diapers for my kids because I'm too scared to go out of my home? So it's really sadness more than it is fear,” said Casa de la Raza Founder Jacqui Inda.

City Administrator Kelly McAdoo says the private property owner is responsible for repairs. A city spokesperson told your News Channel documentation of the violations will be served to the property owner Tuesday, and the notice will become public record.



The building is currently owned by the La Casa Founders Holding Company, which we're told is a separate entity from the original La Casa de la Raza nonprofit, but goes by the same name.



The owners have about a month to make fixes, but until then the building will be closed.



Casa de la Raza Director Jacqui Inda says she hopes the city can purchase the building so that the organization can continue to help the community safely.

