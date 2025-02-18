SLO County and City of Atascadero celebrate alliance with 3CE

ATASCADERO, Calif. - A new option for power customers and providers in SLO county generated some buzz in Atascadero today.

Central Coast Community Energy, or "3-c-e," is a governmental agency that sources competitively priced electricity from renewable and clean energy resources.

“We're the last city in San Luis Obispo County to join 3CE. We've made this choice as the City Council on behalf of our community,” says Charles Bourbeau, mayor of Atascadero.

Pacific Gas and Electric provides infrastructure and delivery of power services already in place.

“PG&E is really very much our partners. We need them in order to supply this service. And we work together in that way,” says Catherine Stedman Chief Communications Officer for Central Coast Community Energy (3CE).

The main goal of this public agency is to give locals a stronger say in where their energy comes from, and in setting their rates.

“If you think about it, you don't unless you happen to be a shareholder, you have no representation with PG and E and you have no representation on the Public Utilities Commission,” says Mayor Bourbeau.

Locals in Atascadero and unincorporated SLO county will have the choice to remain with PG&E, but they’ll have to opt out of auto-enrollment in the 3CE program.

“The difference with Central Coast Community Energy is we are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission. It's our local elected officials and appointed officials on our operations board that make the decisions that affect our local communities,” says Stedman.

A community reception was held at Atascadero City Hall on Tuesday, ushering in the new collaboration.

Locals are interested to see what will happen in our energy future.

“I know that everyone wants the future to be green. But how much is that going to come at the expense of power costs , bills and rates for everybody? Is still to be determined. And that is going to be an interesting thing to see what how they handle that,” says Colton Hobbes, who lives in Atascadero.