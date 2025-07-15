Skip to Content
Housing

Affordable Housing Milestone: Habitat Marks Major Step for Cota Street Project in Santa Barbara

Patricia Martellotti | KEYT
By
today at 11:29 am
Published 11:09 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One local family is moving into a newly remodeled affordable home on Quarantina Street.

Two more families are being welcomed into Habitat’s homeownership program for the new development right next door on 712 Cota St.

The celebration will kick off at the site on Quarantina Street on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

