Santa Maria kids receive Easter gifts at charitable giveaway event

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Dozens of Santa Maria children received a bundle of Easter gifts during a charitable event held Thursday afternoon.

For three hours, the Knights of Columbus hall was the site of a free gift distribution for kids of Catholic Charities clients.

After registering earlier in the month, parents, along with any children they brought, went through a distribution line and were able to receive a number of free items.

Some of the gifts included candy, art supplies and egg decorating kits, educational materials and supplies, financial preparedness activity books, along with personal necessities, such as hand cream, lip balm and dish soap.

"The idea behind this is helping the community," said Ruth Sherrill, Catholic Charities Client Resource Coordinator. "Its about building and strengthening families, building communities and bringing resiliency when times are tough. These types of joyous events can be moments of strength that people can draw on when times are tough, and it has been tough in our community, and we don't know what the future might hold."

The clients were able to pick up approximately $100 worth of items at the distribution, with the generous gifts intended to brighten the holiday for their families, especially the children.

"People are just very grateful coming through with all the kids," said Brother David Hirt, a Capuchin Franciscan with San Lorenzo Seminary. "The kids are always looking for something to do, and just they're happy to get what they're getting here, and it's good to give."

Funding for all of the giveaway merchandise and other items were provided through both in-kind and financial to the program.

"It's amazing," said Paolo Oros, Cal Fresh Healthy Living Nutrition Educator. "It's beautiful to see the community letting volunteers come serve the community and giving them a bit of hope and necessities for them, and also happiness. It's just really beautiful to see that."