Michael Putland // Getty Images

30 iconic musicians you may not know were LGBTQ+

If you’re looking for LGBTQ+ artists to support in 2025, you have no shortage of options. Chappell Roan exploded in popularity in 2024 and released her catchy new song “The Subway” on Aug. 1, 2025. That same day, Demi Lovato dropped “Fast,” the first single from her forthcoming dance-pop album. And both of these new tracks follow Sam Smith’s release of a new song of their own, “To Be Free,” in July 2025.

Of course, throughout history, there have also been musicians who couldn’t leave the closet behind. Some lived in a time when such broad language to describe the spectrum of identities did not yet exist; for solace, they turned to music, the catalyst by which queer musicians could convey their authentic selves.

Although stigma and laws vastly deterred many people from openly expressing their LGBTQ+ identities, music became a bridge. The reverberating dawn of disco and pearlescent glam rock in the ’70s ushered in a unique sound that joined kids from all identities, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds. By the ’80s, gender-bending acts like David Bowie, Culture Club, and George Michael had dominated radio, rousing a new queer generation with every chord. That generation lives on—but no longer in the shadows of silence and secrecy that once confined them; queer musicians are louder than ever.

Despite the strides of music’s greatest forebears, it’s vital to continue encouraging LGBTQ+ visibility in the music industry. To honor that responsibility, Stacker researched music history to highlight 25 icons you might not know are members of LGBTQ+ communities.

From classic gender-bending rockers to Afrofuturism pop stars—continue reading to learn which of the world’s most beloved singers and songwriters are also LGBTQ+.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Ma Rainey

Posthumously deemed the Mother of Blues, Ma Rainey rose to stardom in the early 1920s through her raspy voice. She threw a “lesbian party,” which led to her arrest; she was later bailed out of jail by her rumored lover and fellow blues singer Bessie Smith. The most famous of her songs to reference her sexuality, “Prove It on Me Blues,” proclaims: “I mean to follow everywhere she goes/ Folks say I’m crooked/ I didn’t know where she took it/ I want the whole world to know.”

Rich Fury // Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

Quickly becoming a gay icon for her pop hits about self-love and sensuality, Lady Gaga came out as bisexual in a 2009 interview with Barbara Walters. Then, during a concert that same year, the pop sensation revealed that her hit song “Poker Face” was about sleeping with a man while fantasizing about women. Lady Gaga remains a vocal LGBTQ+ advocate—she used her 2025 Grammy Award acceptance speech to spotlight the transgender community, saying, “Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love.”

Dave Benett // Getty Images

David Bowie

Known for his far-out and funk-infused pop music, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise when David Bowie developed the bisexual alien stage persona of Ziggy Stardust in the early 1970s. While the question of Bowie’s own sexuality was the topic of conversations for decades—with the singer himself going back and forth on what his labels were—he finally set the record straight in 2002. “I had no problem with people knowing I was bisexual,” he told the now-defunct Blender magazine. “But I had no inclination to hold any banners or be a representative of any group of people.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Joan Jett

Known as the star of one of rock’s first girl groups, Joan Jett is equally as famous for her sexuality as her signature raspy bravado. Despite this, she’s been infamously cagey about her romantic and sexual relationships. When asked about her sexuality in 2018 during an interview with the New York Times, Jett referred to a pendant she was wearing: two axes crossing each other, inside of two women symbols crossing each other. “I don’t know how much more you can declare,” the singer stated.

Rich Fury // Getty Images

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah remains an enduring and groundbreaking hip-hop pioneer, boasting a music catalog filled with tracks describing her struggles as a Black woman. Although it seemed more or less common knowledge to her peers that the famous rapper was queer, Queen Latifah didn’t officially come out until the 2021 BET Awards. While being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, she thanked her “love,” Eboni, and her son, Rebel.

Visionhaus#GP // Corbis via Getty Images

Frank Ocean

As his debut “Channel Orange” was the best-reviewed album of 2012, it’s safe to say Frank Ocean was destined for greatness. The R&B singer is one of the most critically acclaimed artists of his time, despite only having one other studio album, “Blonde,” to his name. In the same year “Channel Orange” was released, Ocean took to his Tumblr blog to release a statement thanking the man he had unrequited feelings for when he was 19. The man is said to have inspired many songs on Ocean’s first album.

Daniel Boczarski // Getty Images

St. Vincent

Deemed “the queer rockstar [this] generation has been waiting for” by GLAAD, St. Vincent’s funk-rock songs feel like a blast from the past. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer stated: “I believe in gender fluidity and sexual fluidity. I don’t really identify as anything.” The rock star went viral for a homoerotically charged performance of her song “Masseduction,” layered with pop singer Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss,” at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Edward Elcha/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Bessie Smith

Known as the Empress of Blues, Bessie Smith rose to fame during the Harlem Renaissance for her strong, low vocal tone. Like her mentor and rumored partner Ma Rainey, Smith was unabashed about her sexuality—so much so that one of her songs, “The Boy in the Boat,” declares: “When you see two women walking hand in hand/ Just look ’em over and try to understand/ They’ll go to those parties/ Have the lights down low/ Only those parties where women can go.”

Pier Marco Tacca/WireImage // Getty Images

Peaches

Although she started her music career in a folk band, Peaches became known as an electroclash musician. Known for donning gender-bending looks on and off stage, the artist calls tracks like “Rub” a “celebration.” “Seriously,” she told PrideSource. “I want it to be like a post-gender and post-age celebration of becoming who you are.”

Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Shea Diamond

With a name like Shea Diamond, it’s no surprise the R&B artist would mix elements of soul and blues into her work. The singer found her voice as a singer while she was behind bars for robbing a convenience store to pay for her gender confirmation surgery.

Matt Kent/WireImage // Getty Images

Lou Reed

From his work with the alternative rock group Velvet Underground to his decadeslong solo career, Lou Reed remains one of the most infamous rock stars. During the years of glam rock, Reed’s onstage persona embraced androgyny, like his friend David Bowie, with whom he was rumored to have had a close yet tumultuous friendship.

Though Reed never fully confirmed his sexuality, despite widespread whispers in the music scene that he was queer, two years before his death, he remarked: “Guys walking around in makeup is just fun. Why shouldn’t men be able to put on makeup and have fun like women have?”

Tony Norkus // Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

Known for her striking music videos and powerful mezzo-soprano tone, Janelle Monáe’s music has solidified their place in the Afrofuturism movement. With songs like 2018’s “Make Me Feel” and the viral 2023 hit “Lipstick Lover,” Monáe has become a queer icon in her own right. In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, the artist discussed their previously coming out as bisexual, saying: “Later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Cole Porter

While Cole Porter was married to a woman for 34 years, most biographers believe he was gay. This composer and songwriter was known widely for his scores, many of which appeared on Broadway. Porter’s song “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”—made famous by Frank Sinatra—hints at his sexuality with lyrics like, “I’d sacrifice anything come what might/ For the sake of having you near/ In spite of a warning voice that comes in the night.”

Dia Dipasupil // Getty Images

Michael Stipe

Michael Stipe, frontman of the indie-rock band R.E.M., has been open about his sexuality for decades, having appeared on the cover of Out magazine back in 1995. In a 2004 interview, Stipe said, “I think there’s a line drawn between gay and queer, and for me, queer describes something that’s more inclusive of the gray areas.“

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Tracy Chapman

Known widely for her popular folk-rock tune “Fast Car”—which won her a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and, in 2023, a historic Country Music Award—Tracy Chapman remains an elusive figure in music. While she’s never publicly come out, writer Alice Walker claimed the two were in a relationship at one point in the 1990s.

Burak Cingi/Redferns // Getty Images

Laura Jane Grace

Laura Jane Grace is recognized as the founder, lead singer, and guitarist of the punk rock band Against Me! In a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer came out to the world as transgender. In the same interview, when asked if she’d keep performing with the band, Grace joked, “However fierce our band was in the past, imagine me, six-foot-two, in heels, screaming into someone’s face.” Though Against Me! went on hiatus after the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace continues to release music and perform around the world as a solo artist. She made headlines in March 2025 after performing her new song “Your God (God’s —-)” at a Bernie Sanders rally to protest the Trump administration’s treatment of transgender people.

Steve Jennings // Getty Images

Ani DiFranco

With 20 studio albums since 1990, Ani DiFranco remains one of the most celebrated folk-rock singer-songwriters ever. She came out as bisexual at the beginning of her career, but DiFranco has struggled with her place in the LGBTQ+ community. In a 2019 interview with Jezebel, the artist spoke about their sexuality, identifying as queer. “I like ‘queer,'” DiFranco said. “‘Bisexual’ always sounded very medical, like something you do to a frog in 9th grade science or something.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Lil Nas X

At the peak of his fame after the viral release of his 2018 country-rap hit “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X publicly came out via Twitter in 2019, but didn’t specify his identity. He then came out as bisexual in 2023. Lil Nas X has since released multiple unabashedly queer songs and music videos that have gained him genre-spanning success, including Billboard chart-toppers like “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.”

Bettmann // Getty Images

Janis Joplin

One of the many musicians from the 1960s who infused soul with rock, Janis Joplin remains cherished decades later. In 1963, the singer was in a relationship with a woman named Jae Whitaker, whom she met at a gay bar. The two lived together until Whitaker broke it off due to Joplin’s drug use and infidelity.

Fin Costello/Redferns // Getty Images

Freddie Mercury

Known for his roaring, and at times operatic, voice, Freddie Mercury was the lead singer of the rock band Queen. Though some claim Mercury hid his sexual orientation from the public, others say he was openly gay or bisexual on the music scene. One of his longest relationships was with Jim Hutton, whom the singer was said to have called his “husband.” They were reportedly together for seven years, until Mercury’s death.

Daniel Boczarski // Getty Images

Carrie Brownstein

Carrie Brownstein is best known for her work as a guitarist and vocalist for the riot grrrl group Sleater-Kinney. Despite being outed as bisexual by Spin magazine early in her career, the artist has since become an open book on the subject. “Only because it seems so culturally important to be able to say who you are: I definitely identify as bisexual,” Brownstein told Willamette Week.

Robin Little/Redferns // Getty Images

kd lang

Known for her stylized stage name, k.d. lang is a Canadian pop and country singer-songwriter. She came out as gay during an interview with The Advocate in 1992 while promoting the album “Ingénue”; the song “Constant Craving,” from the same album, has become a queer anthem.

Erika Goldring // Getty Images

Elton John

With his larger-than-life onstage persona and emotional pop ballads, Elton John’s music and image have withstood the test of time. Though he told Rolling Stone in a 1976 interview that he was bisexual, two decades later, John told the magazine he was gay and has since been proud of that label.

Alexander Tamargo // Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin’s discography is known for being significantly broad, with genres spanning Latin pop and reggaeton. After years of ignoring questions about his sexuality, Martin eventually came out in 2010 via his website. In 2020, the singer spoke of the relief he felt at the time and how he’s “been super happy ever since.”

Jason Kempin // Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Perhaps one of the most expansive music careers goes to Brandi Carlile, whose work can be described as anything from folk to alternative country. The singer-songwriter came out as gay at 15 after watching Ellen DeGeneres come out on her sitcom “Ellen” in 1997. Carlile has often referenced her sexuality in her music, including on her latest album, “Who Believes in Angels?”, a collaboration with Elton John that came out in April 2025.

R. Diamond/Getty Images

Janis Ian

If you grew up in the ’70s, there’s no way you don’t remember Janis Ian’s classic “At Seventeen.” It spent 20 weeks on the Billboard charts, topping out at #3, and has since been used in a variety of shows and movies. Ian continued to release music through the decades, and shortly after her album “Breaking Silence” came out in 1992, so did she. In a 1995 interview with The Advocate, Ian explained that she had been outed by the Village Voice in 1976, but wanted to talk about her lesbian identity on her own terms.

Taylor Hill // Getty Images

Chappell Roan

Few artists have exploded as quickly as Chappell Roan has. In 2024, her song “Good Luck, Babe!” became her first Billboard hit, drawing new attention to her slept-on 2023 album “The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess” and eventually helping her earn a 2025 Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Roan officially came out as a lesbian in a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, but she hadn’t been all that quiet about her LGBTQ+ identity before then. From the beginning, she’s spoken out about how drag queens have had a massive influence on her music and her stage persona.

Eric Blum/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Sylvester

In his too-brief life, singer-songwriter Sylvester made quite the mark as the Queen of Disco. Even if you don’t know the name, you’d surely recognize his biggest hit, “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real),” which Billboard has called one of the greatest pop songs of all time. Sylvester’s in-your-face sexuality and androgyny made it hard for him to break through in the ’70s. As publicist Sharon Davis told Billboard in 2023, “The U.K. just was not ready for this type of open-minded artist. And it was felt that his career could be dead in the water if he promoted his gayness, despite having an international dance hit under his belt.” Since then, however, Sylvester has been praised as a pioneer, and his music continues to live on.

Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

Lesley Gore

Lesley Gore’s songs “You Don’t Own Me” and “It’s My Party” were ’60s staples, but even many of her fans may not realize that she was a lesbian. In a 2005 interview with AfterEllen, Gore revealed that she never felt she had to come out because she was living her life in the open. While she once called the music industry “totally homophobic,” she also said, “I just kind of lived my life naturally and did what I wanted to do.”

Rich Polk/Penske Media // Getty Images

Reneé Rapp

One of the true rising stars on our list, Reneé Rapp first found fans when she starred as Regina George in the musical “Mean Girls” on Broadway and in the 2024 movie adaptation. But while acting in the Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Rapp also started releasing music, with her well-received debut album “Snow Angel” dropping in 2023. While she identified as bisexual in 2022, she came out as a lesbian in a 2024 interview with Andy Cohen and has been out and proud since.