Runawayphill // Shutterstock

The luckiest US states to gamble in

Some states hit the jackpot more often. This map illustrates the idea that luck isn’t evenly distributed when it comes to gambling wins across the U.S. States like California and Florida have seen record-breaking lottery prizes, whereas others still await their first big win. But why do certain states produce so many winners?

Top 10 States with the Biggest Gambling Wins

Below, OLBG counts down the top 10 “luckiest” states for gamblers, based on total major wins, with a nod to which smaller states lead on a per capita basis.

California: The Golden State’s Jackpot Goldmine

California leads the pack for its colossal lottery prizes. Four of the ten largest U.S. lottery jackpots ever were won in California, including the three biggest on record. The all-time highest jackpot, a $2.04 billion Powerball in 2022, was won by a single ticket in Altadena, CA. Not far behind, another California ticket hit $1.765 billion in 2023. In total, California has produced dozens of jackpot winners (15 Powerball and 35 Mega Millions to date ), thanks in part to its huge population and relatively large ticket sales network. With no state tax on lottery winnings in California, those gigantic prizes are even luckier for the winners.

Florida: Sunshine State of Mega Jackpots

Florida has racked up some of the biggest lottery wins in history. In August 2023, a Florida ticket claimed the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever: $1.602 billion. Florida was also one of three states to split the then record $1.586 billion Powerball in 2016. Beyond these headline-grabbing sums, Floridians regularly win major prizes; the state has at least 17 Powerball jackpot winners so far. Interestingly, both of Florida’s billion-dollar lottery wins were purchased at the Publix grocery chain, a quirky note. From Powerball to scratch-offs, the Sunshine State’s gamblers have plenty of reasons to feel lucky.

New York: Empire State Lottery Empire

New York holds a powerhouse position in lottery lore, leading the nation in Mega Millions champions. An astonishing 43 Mega Millions jackpots have been won by tickets sold in New York, more than any other state. These include memorable wins like a $687 million shared jackpot in 2018 and a $256 million prize in 2024. New York has also notched its share of Powerball victories (over a dozen). With a massive population and an enthusiastic lottery culture, the Empire State churns out life-changing wins with remarkable regularity. (Just remember, New York’s winners do owe some of the highest state taxes on their haul, which is a bit of a damper.)

New Jersey: The Garden State’s Greenbacks

New Jersey has quietly become one of the luckiest lottery states. It boasts 24 Mega Millions jackpot wins to date — third-most of any state, along with multiple Powerball winners. Jersey’s jackpots have been both frequent and sizable. A famous example is the Smith Family Lottery Pool, which scored a $429 million Powerball prize in 2016. And in 2024, New Jersey hit an absolute stunner when a single ticket won a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot (one of the ten largest U.S. jackpots ever). New Jersey’s big wins have cemented its reputation as a lottery hotbed.

Illinois: Land of Lotto Luck

Illinois has a long lottery history and several record wins to show for it. The state has notched 16 Mega Millions jackpots over the years. In July 2022, Illinois made national news when a ticket sold outside Chicago hit a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, at the time, the fourth-largest U.S. lottery prize ever. Illinois was also one of the original Mega Millions (then “Big Game”) states and has produced many winners, including a recent $349 million Mega Millions prize in March 2025 claimed by a group of friends. From the early $363 million Windy City jackpot of 2000, to the latest billion-dollar bonanza, Illinois consistently proves itself a lucky place for a flutter.

Michigan: Midwest Jackpot Hub

Michigan has emerged as a jackpot hotspot, especially for Mega Millions. The state has 18 Mega Millions jackpot wins under its belt, placing it firmly in the top tier. One of those was a blockbuster $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize won by a Detroit-area lottery club in January 2021, the largest lottery win in Michigan’s history. Not only was it an enormous win (third-largest in U.S. history at the time), but Michigan’s embrace of online lottery sales and group play may have helped this and other wins happen. Add in Michigan’s early participation in multi-state games and a loyal player base, and it’s clear why the Great Lakes State is riding high on this list.

Indiana: The Powerball Capital

Indiana earned its lucky reputation by dominating Powerball’s early years. Hoosiers have won the Powerball jackpot 39 times, more than any other state, accounting for nearly 10% of all Powerball top prizes. This is especially impressive given Indiana’s mid-sized population (it ranks 17th in population but 1st in Powerball wins). No Indiana player has hit the jackpot since 2017, but that long track record of success, from the 1990s through the 2010s, still crowns Indiana as a legendary land of lottery luck.

Fun fact: on a per-person basis, Indiana also ranks in the top five for most Powerball winners relative to population. It only takes one ticket to win, and in Indiana’s case, those winning tickets have appeared with uncanny frequency.

Missouri: Show-Me State, Show-Me Winners

Missouri is another Powerball powerhouse, coming in second for all-time Powerball jackpots won. Missouri players have won 31 Powerball jackpots, roughly 8% of the nation’s total. From the very first years of Powerball in the 1990s, through record runs in the 2000s, Missouri has shown plenty of winning tickets. Notable moments include a share of a then-record $587 million jackpot in 2012 (one of the winners bought their ticket in Dearborn, MO). Missouri may not be the most populous state, but its lottery has punched above its weight in producing big winners. For gamblers hoping lightning strikes twice, Missouri’s history says it just might.

Nevada: Jackpot City, USA

Nevada famously has no state lottery (to protect its casino industry), yet it more than compensates with casino jackpots. Las Vegas and Reno are where some of the world’s biggest slot machine payouts have occurred. In fact, the largest slot jackpot in history – a mind-boggling $39.7 million, was hit on a Megabucks machine at Las Vegas’s Excalibur Casino in 2003. The Silver State’s slot machines continue to mint millionaires: as recently as February 2025, a lucky player in Nevada won $12.3 million on a $5 spin of Megabucks. And in 2023, two Megabucks jackpots ($14 million and $10 million) struck at Nevada casinos. From the Reno strip to downtown Vegas, if you’re a gambler looking for a life-changing payout outside the lottery, Nevada is undoubtedly the place where Lady Luck resides.

Texas: Lone Star State on the Rise

Texas is a gambling giant in size, and it’s starting to catch up in big wins. The state joined multi-state lotteries later than others (Mega Millions in 2003, Powerball in 2010), but has already amassed 15 Mega Millions jackpot wins (plus a couple of Powerball wins). In September 2024, Texas got its largest lottery prize ever when a ticket in Sugar Land won an $800 million Mega Millions jackpot (cash value ~$410 million). That huge win, the 15th Mega Millions jackpot in Texas, solidified that Texans have their fair share of luck. The state also leads the nation in scratch-off ticket sales, which means plenty of smaller five-, six-, and seven-figure prizes are won there as well. Everything’s bigger in Texas, and its lottery wins are no exception.

Luckiest States by Wins Per Capita

When adjusting for population, some smaller states are even luckier than the big ones. For example, Delaware has produced about 10.1 Powerball jackpot winners per 1,000,000 people, the highest rate in the country. (In raw terms, Delaware has a handful of jackpot wins, which is impressive given its under 1 million population.) New Hampshire comes next with 7.9 wins per million residents, and Rhode Island follows at 7.3 per million. In fact, tiny Rhode Island has scored Powerball wins multiple times despite its size. Indiana and Nebraska round out the top five by this per capita measure. It’s worth noting that Delaware and New Hampshire also rank among the highest in per-person lottery ticket sales, suggesting a strong lottery culture contributes to their outsized luck. So while the big states dominate in total dollars won, these smaller states give each individual gambler a slightly better shot at hitting a jackpot.

Summary

Luck may be random, but it’s clear some states have a knack for producing winners. From the staggering billion-dollar lottery jackpots of California and Florida to the steady stream of casino millionaires in Nevada, the “luckiest” states offer fertile ground for gamblers chasing life-changing wins. Of course, every draw or spin is independent; a ticket bought in Wyoming (or any state) has the same odds in that game as one bought in New York. But as history shows, if you’re feeling superstitious, it can’t hurt to place your bets in a state known for big winners.

This story was produced by OLBG and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.