Designer Kelly Wearstler has taste people pay for. Here are her top tips for gifting

(CNN) — If gift-giving talents were ranked by profession, interior designers would likely top the list — after all, curating thoughtful objects to fit a client’s purpose or taste is one of the things they do.

For famed California-based designer Kelly Wearstler, curiosity has always guided the projects she works on. “It’s about finding that new thing that really moves me and makes me fall in love with it,” she explained during a video call.

Wearstler began her business in 1999, and her accolades are oft repeated. She shot to fame for her bold style, which she describes as “old soul, new spirit.” Early projects — including her transformation of the historic Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills — helped build a starry client list that today includes the likes of Gwen Stefani and Cameron Diaz.

Her eponymous studio has touched nearly every facet of design. She’s brought to life dreamy restaurants and cocktail bars layered with texture and color; established her own furniture and lighting line; and has partnered with a range of collaborators, including fashion designer Ulla Johnson for her earthy LA boutique and industry-favorite paint purveyors Farrow & Ball. Today, she has some 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 33,000 subscribers to Wearstlerworld, her Substack where she shares inspo, musings and tips.

Most recently, she launched Side Hustle, a flexible gallery concept out of the white cube and into her pool house (literally), in which she commissions artists across sculpture, design, performance, sound and even scent to produce collectible designs. The idea was born from all the singular artistic objects she’s commissioned over the years for her interior design clients.

“We were seeing all these exclusive works were so desirable,” she explained. “And so I’ve always wanted a gallery where it is totally a free-spirit platform.”

She believes art is a “special and memorable” gift, whether a small catch-all ceramics dish or a print by an emerging photographer. But just as important is how attuned a gift is to the person’s tastes and needs (she never wants a present to become clutter, she said), and how it’s given.

“I always think about the presentation and how it’s wrapped,” she said. “The whole experience to me is getting a gift and seeing something so beautiful and a really thoughtful note accompanied with the gift.” Below, she reveals her gifting secrets.

CNN: What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

KW: My husband gave me this necklace I wear every day. I got it for the holidays last year. And it’s something that’s personalized — it has the initials of my three boys, my husband, and my initials and has this little star in the middle. I wear it every day, and it’s my good luck charm. It keeps me safe and my family close.

CNN: What is the best gift you’ve ever given?

KW: There’s this ceramic artist in Europe, and the name of her company is called The English Boys. She does these really amazing hand-painted ceramics. And several times, I’ve given a set with a tea pot, cups, saucers and plates. And it’s a great little ensemble for dessert or small bites. And then I have her write the name of every family member on it, and everyone really loves that.

CNN: Who is the hardest person in your family or friend circle to buy for?

KW: Oh my god, my husband.

CNN: What makes it so challenging?

KW: He’s simple. He loves exercise and working out, so I know to give him anything that fits inside that box. But he’s definitely very particular.

CNN: How do you approach gift giving to someone you don’t know very well?

KW: I love giving throws — and we actually designed some really nice, luxurious throws. It’s something that everyone loves, and they’re like, ‘That throw you gave me, we still use it and we snuggle with it, and I travel with it.”

CNN: What’s a great gift that costs nothing?

KW: A card. Our family, we make our own cards and it’s something we’ve always done, and now my boys do it. Anytime there’s any holiday, we all make our cards and the envelopes they go in. It’s so thoughtful and sweet, and that’s a gift in itself.

CNN: Do you have any traditions or rituals around the holidays?

KW: I always have a holiday party with all my girlfriends. We do it two or three weeks before Christmas. A couple of my friends are really good cooks, and so they make the food. It’s such a nice time to reflect on the year and the things we want to do in the following year. It’s a really special moment.

CNN: If you’re celebrating with loved ones around a table, what are the most important components of the celebration?

KW: Honestly, the most important part of any celebration around a table is that everything speaks the same language. It’s never just the food or flowers or a great bottle of wine — it’s a full, multi-sensory experience. The menu, the tablescape, the lighting, the playlist, they all have to be in conversation with each other. You’re essentially telling a story, and every element is a character that supports the narrative.

