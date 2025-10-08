A neighborhood joint in Hong Kong has been named the world’s best bar

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — No one knows for sure how many bars exist on Earth, but there are likely millions of spots around the world where patrons can get a glass of wine or a bottle of beer.

But within that number, how many offer cocktails that are served inside giant balloons, made from foraged ingredients, or topped with pastel-colored edible foam? And of all these wide and diverse alcohol-vending establishments, which ones are worth traveling for?

That’s a question that the World’s 50 Best group tries every year to answer. The UK-based organization puts together an annual ranking of the world’s best bars and reveals the winners in October.

For 2025, the No. 1 answer to that question is Hong Kong’s Bar Leone. This Italian spot in the fashionable Sheung Wan area is helmed by Rome native Lorenzo Antinori, who said he wanted the bar to feel “like my grandmother’s living room.”

It is the first-ever bar in Asia to win the No. 1 spot.

“Grazie mille!” he said as the bar’s name was called.

“Our idea was try to be a neighborhood bar as much as possible,” Antinori said at a press conference after the ceremony.

“We are living in times where consumers are seeking for comfort. There’s no smoke and mirrors. What you see on the menu is what you’re going to get.”

The world’s best bars list was announced at a splashy, cocktail-attire-please event in Hong Kong, where the hometown crowd seemed firmly on Bar Leone’s cheering squad.

Second place went to Handshake Speakeasy, a Prohibition-inspired cocktail spot in Mexico City. It won the World’s Best Bar title last year. Sips in Barcelona earned the No. 3 ranking.

One way to spot potential future honorees is to look at the list of the 51st-100th best bars, which was released on September 24. New entries to the list include New York City’s Schmuck (“effortlessly cool”), São Paulo’s Exímia (“a taste of Brazil in a glass”), and Taichung’s Vender (“disguised as one of Taiwan’s many vending machines”).

The World’s 50 Best began as a restaurant ranking in 2002, then expanded to bars and hotels.

There are also prizes for sustainable practices and for standout bartenders.

The world’s 50 best bars for 2025

Bar Leone , Hong Kong

, Hong Kong Handshake Speakeasy , Mexico City

, Mexico City Sips , Barcelona

, Barcelona Paradiso , Barcelona

, Barcelona Tayer & Elementary , London

, London Connaught Bar , London

, London Moebius Milano , Milan

, Milan Line , Athens

, Athens Jigger & Pony , Singapore

, Singapore Tres Monos , Buenos Aires

, Buenos Aires Alquimico , Cartagena

, Cartagena Superbueno , New York City

, New York City Lady Bee , Lima

, Lima Himkok , Oslo

, Oslo Bar Us , Bangkok

, Bangkok Zest , Seoul

, Seoul Bar Nouveau , Paris

, Paris Bar Benfiddich , Tokyo

, Tokyo Caretaker’s Cottage , Melbourne

, Melbourne The Cambridge Public House , Paris

, Paris Satan’s Whiskers , London

, London Locale Firenze , Florence

, Florence Tlecan , Mexico City

, Mexico City Tan Tan , São Paulo

, São Paulo Mirror Bar , Bratislava

, Bratislava CoChinChina , Buenos Aires

, Buenos Aires Baba au Rhum , Athens

, Athens Nouvelle Vague , Tirana

, Tirana Hope & Sesame , Guangzhou

, Guangzhou Danico , Paris

, Paris Scarfes Bar , London

, London Svanen , Oslo

, Oslo Sastreria Martinez , Lima

, Lima Panda & Sons , Edinburgh

, Edinburgh Roda Huset , Stockholm

, Stockholm Mimi Kakushi , Dubai

, Dubai Salmon Guru , Madrid

, Madrid Coa , Hong Kong

, Hong Kong Sip & Guzzle , New York

, New York Drink Kong , Rome

, Rome Double Chicken Please , New York

, New York Maybe Sammy , Sydney

, Sydney 1930, Milan

Milan Jewel of the South , New Orleans

, New Orleans Virtu , Tokyo

, Tokyo Overstory , New York

, New York The Bar in Front of the Bar , Athens

, Athens The Bellwood , Tokyo

, Tokyo BKK Social Club , Bangkok

, Bangkok Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

