The world’s tallest bridge will open in China this summer

By Hassan Tayir, CNN

(CNN) — Move over, Golden Gate and Sydney Harbour. China is set to open the world’s tallest bridge in June, the latest feat of engineering from the infrastructure-focused country.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is currently nearing the end of construction in Guizhou, southwest China. It will measure 2,051 feet above river level, which is 947 feet taller than current bridge title holder the Millau Viaduct in France.

Guizhou province is a mountainous areas of China, with complex terrain. The bridge crosses the dramatic Huajiang Grand Canyon, also called the “earth crack.”

China has a nationwide push to improve infrastructure, especially in relatively underdeveloped mountainous areas like Guizhou, which is 800 miles west of the city of Shenzhen.

Thus, the bridge isn’t just about breaking a record — once in operation, it will be easier than ever for cars and trucks to traverse the area. According to state media, it will reduce travel time over the Huajiang Grand Canyon from two hours to just one minute.

The bridge is a steel truss suspension bridge with a total length of 9,482 feet. Construction officially started on January 18, 2022 and is expected to be completed on June 30, 2025, Guizhou local state media said.

Altogether, these trusses weigh about 22,000 tons, equivalent to three Eiffel Towers.

“At present, the overall progress of the bridge has reached 95%, and it is planned to be opened to traffic in the second half of 2025,” Zhang Shenglin, chief engineer of Guizhou Highway Group, told the state-run newspaper China Daily.

“By then, this super project that spans the “earth crack” will be the world’s first in both directions. It will become another landmark project to demonstrate China’s infrastructure strength,” Zhang added.

Currently, nearly half of the top 100 tallest bridges in the world are in Guizhou.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Interested in exploring of the world? Check out more stories from CNN Travel.

Tech and travel

Xiaohongshu, China’s answer to Instagram, is transforming the travel industry for younger adventurers. Locations that offer unique photo ops, such as basketball courts with great views of the Hong Kong skyline or paintwork on a wall in Seoul, have become huge tourist draws because of the app.

On the opposite end of the scale, an American game streamer and his YouTuber buddy are ditching the smartphones that are the staple of their generation and attempting to cross Japan by motorbike without so much as a guidebook. They’re relying on basic Japanese and asking directions from locals.

For an easier way to do old-school travel, our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this round-up of the best vintage-inspired luggage and accessories.

Mega-huge, mega-expensive

CNN got a sneak peek at one of the biggest and most expensive theme parks ever built

Florida’s Universal Orlando Resort will open its third and newest theme park, Epic Universal, on May 22 and it’s one of the largest, most expensive theme parks ever made.

CNN got a sneak peek inside the first major theme park to open in the state in 26 years.

In case you missed it

Jonestown, Guyana, was the site of an infamous 1970s mass murder and suicide.

CNN was among the first visitors to be taken there by tour guides.

A 76-year-woman and her parrot, Plucky, were denied boarding on a Frontier Airlines flight.

Here’s how Plucky got unlucky.

She couldn’t stop thinking about the man she’d glimpsed when her ship visited a remote island.

Then he wrote her a letter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.