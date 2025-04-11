Small plane crashes in fireball on busy Boca Raton street

By Aaron Cooper, CNN

(CNN) — A small plane crashed along a busy street just outside the Boca Raton, Florida, airport Friday morning, erupting into a fireball, police told CNN.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community,” Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue.”

The aircraft was a Cessna 310, which is a twin engine small aircraft, according to data from FlightRadar24.

The flight tracking site shows the aircraft made repeated loops around the airport before the crash.

“I heard it like zooming by a couple of times and then whew – a plane crashed,” one witness said on video posted to social media.

“The whole building shook,” another man noted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

