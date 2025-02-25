Sony World Photography Awards 2025: The year’s best images unveiled

By Oscar Holland, CNN

(CNN) — A female skater in India, a park ranger transporting Congolese crocodiles and a taxidermist preparing a deceased wolf for display are among the subjects of the past year’s best images, according to judges of the Sony World Photography Awards.

On Tuesday, the World Photography Organisation unveiled the shortlisted entries and finalists in its annual competition’s 10 professional categories.

In each of the categories — which span landscape, still life, sport and the environment, among others — judges selected three finalists and up to seven shortlisted photographers. In April, organizers will hand the prestigious Photographer of the Year title, as well as a $25,000 cash prize and a range of Sony equipment, to one of the 30 finalists.

In a press statement, jury chair Monica Allende said this year’s shortlist and finalists showed “great originality and clarity of vision.”

“From narratives of community-building, to explorations of collective memory, to empowering stories of people challenging conventions, these works offer a diversity of perspectives on our moment in history,” she added.

Now in its 18th year, the Sony World Photography Awards also include student and youth contests, as well as “open” categories for non-professionals. Organizers say they received almost 420,000 entries across this year’s various competitions.

Scroll down to see images from the Sony World Photography Awards professional competition. A selection of photos will be on show at Somerset House in London from April 17 to May 5, 2025.

