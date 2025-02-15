‘White Lotus’ is expected to lure more tourists to Thailand. These are the locations featured on season 3 of the hit show

By Karla Cripps, CNN

Bangkok (CNN) — In recent years, no TV series has gotten viewers excited about luxury travel quite like “The White Lotus.”

It’s easy to understand why. It’s got murder. Sexy scandals. Gorgeous beaches. And, perhaps most importantly, wealthy travelers behaving terribly.

Seasons one and two of the satirical dark comedy-drama, written and directed by Mike White, were set in luxury hotels in two stunning places — Hawaii and Sicily, respectively.

In both seasons, guests and employees experience a transformative week as the truths behind the characters’ seemingly idyllic lives are exposed.

The third season of the Emmy-winning HBO show, which premieres on February 16, is expected to be spicier than ever as it takes viewers to another one of the world’s most popular destinations — Thailand.

This season’s cast includes Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Thailand’s very own K-pop superstar, Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manobal. Season one fan favorite Natasha Rothwell will also be returning to reprise her role as spa manager Belinda.

Expectations for this one are high. Over the last few months, fans of the show have been dissecting the trailers and trying to pinpoint the various locations, from Koh Samui, where most of the action takes place, to other popular destinations like Bangkok and Phuket.

Thankfully, HBO has just released a list highlighting many of the locations that were used to create the stunning backdrop of season three, allowing travelers to create their own White Lotus-inspired journey.

As Lalisa’s character “Mook” says in the trailer, “I hope you enjoy Thailand.”

Koh Samui shoot locations

Koh Samui, located in the Gulf of Thailand, is the country’s second-biggest island after Phuket. Its white sandy shores are dotted with luxury hotels, a handful of which make an appearance in the show.

Keeping with tradition, the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is the real star of season three, standing in for the title character — the White Lotus Resort & Spa. (Both seasons one and two were filmed in Four Seasons properties.)

According to HBO, we can expect to see plenty of scenes taking place in the resort’s luxurious pool villas, restaurants, outdoor landscapes and fitness areas.

The “White Lotus” bar, however, can actually be found at another luxury property — it’s Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort’s Singing Bird Lounge.

As for the hotel’s lobby, security station, driveway and jewelry store? You’ll have to head for the Thai hotel brand’s second resort on the island, Anantara Bophut Koh Samui.

Other Samui resorts and attractions that HBO says featured in the new season’s trailer include Choeng Mon Beach, Am Samui Resort Taling Ngam, Wat Phu Khao Thong (a temple), the Dusit Dheva Cultural Center, Cape Fahn Hotel and the Pi Samui Beach Club and Restaurant.

The nearby island of Koh Phangan’s Haad Rin Beach, home to Thailand’s famous Full Moon parties, also makes an appearance. Meanwhile, HBO says some arrival scenes were filmed at the stunning Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park — a popular day trip for Samui visitors.

Phuket makes an appearance, too

Some scenes for “The White Lotus” were shot on Thailand’s largest island, Phuket, in the Andaman Sea.

If the return of season one favorite Belinda has you excited, you’ll want to head for the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket resort. Many of the spa manager’s scenes were actually shot there.

“White Lotus” dinner scenes were filmed at yet another luxury hotel property — Rosewood Phuket’s Ta Khai restaurant.

Other Phuket attractions highlighted by HBO that appear in the show’s trailer include Bangla Boxing, Ya Nui Beach, the Phuket Yacht Haven Marina and Café Del Mar.

Additional arrival scenes were filmed at Ko Lawa Yai, which is off the coast of Phuket near Phang Nga Bay, says HBO.

Meanwhile Bangkok’s grand dame, the historic Mandarin Oriental Hotel, also makes an appearance in the trailer.

The White Lotus effect

Ever since it was confirmed in early 2024 that the third season would be set in Thailand, much has been said about the inevitable impact the show will have on tourism growth.

“We are honored to have amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus,’” said Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool in a press release following the announcement.

“The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality.”

Multiple tour companies and resorts have already put together “White Lotus” themed Thailand packages, while a source from Hotels.com tells CNN that searches are up 40% for Koh Samui ahead of season three.

The island will likely see an even higher bump in the weeks to come. Season two of the “White Lotus” was set at the San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons Hotel, in Italy and saw a 300% increase in searches after the show launched, according to Hotels.com.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand reports the country welcomed more than 35 million international travelers in 2024, generating over 1.8 trillion baht ($53.5 billion) in tourism revenue. This year, it aims to attract 39-40 million international visitors and generate 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue, which would mark a return to pre-pandemic arrival numbers.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, with the episode available to stream on Max. HBO and Max, like CNN, are owned by the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

