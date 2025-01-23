‘Offensive’ tattoos and ‘see-through clothing’ can get you kicked off your next Spirit Airlines flight

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — Passengers flying Spirit Airlines might need to conceal some tattoos or put on more clothing for their next flight, according to the airline’s updated contract for travelers.

As of January 22, Spirit has updated its contract of carriage, declaring passengers “shall not be permitted to board” or “may be required to leave an aircraft” if they are “barefoot or inadequately clothed, or whose clothing or article, including body art, is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature.”

It also describes “inadequately clothed” as “see-through clothing, not adequately covered, exposed breasts, buttocks or other private parts.”

Fashion choices have long been a problem for air travelers, as many have been singled out and denied boarding, and in some cases, gone viral for their situations.

Spirit previously had banned barefoot passengers and clothing deemed “lewd, obscene or offensive in nature,” but specified further in its update to the contract.

In October, a woman named Tara Kehidi said she and a friend were asked by a Spirit flight attendant to leave because they were wearing crop tops. The situation has happened on other airlines, too.

In 2019, American Airlines apologized to Latisha “Tisha” Rowe after she said she was humiliated and told she couldn’t fly unless she covered up her strapless romper.

CNN has reached out to Spirit Airlines for further comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.