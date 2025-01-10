Passengers evacuate Delta flight on slides after aborted takeoff in snowy Atlanta

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A Delta jet with more than 200 people on board was evacuated on the tarmac at the Atlanta airport Friday morning after an engine issue prompted an aborted takeoff, leaving four people injured, airline and airport officials said.

A photo from passenger Curtis James showed slides deployed as people walked away from the Boeing 757 on the tarmac of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on an unusual snowy morning.

“On takeoff, something went wrong and engine caught fire,” James told CNN. “Had to emergency evacuate the plane.”

Airline and airport officials did not immediately say whether the engine problem was due to a fire.

“Delta’s flight crew followed established procedures to suspend the takeoff of flight 2668 from Atlanta (ATL) to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) after an indication of an engine issue,” Delta said in a statement.

The aircraft aborted takeoff at 9:10 a.m., according to the airport. “Four passengers are reporting minor injuries; one was transported, the remaining three were treated on scene,” according to a statement from the airport.

The aircraft had 201 passengers, Delta said, along with two pilots and five flight attendants. The evacuees were driven on the tarmac back to the terminal.

The incident occurred at an airport that has been hard-hit by winter weather. Atlanta’s airport has had more than 400 flights canceled as of 11 a.m. ET Friday, more than 40% of flights scheduled at the airport, according to data from the tracking site FlightAware. Nationwide, more than 2,500 flights have been canceled.

CNN’s David Williams contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

