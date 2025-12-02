Dave Coulier says he has received a second cancer diagnosis

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Dave Coulier, who announced last year that he has blood cancer, says he’s also being treated for a second type of cancer.

The “Full House” star disclosed his new diagnosis Tuesday on “Today,” saying he has an HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer in October.

Coulier announced in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 66-year-old said his new cancer was discovered during a routine scan after going through seven months of chemotherapy.

“I went in for a PET scan, just a routine check up, and something flared on the PET scan,” Coulier told “Today” co-anchor Craig Melvin. “It turned out that I have P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of my tongue.”

Learning he had another form of cancer, which is unrelated to his original diagnosis, was “a shock to the system,” Coulier said.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” Coulier said.

According to the American Cancer Society, P16-positive cancer is caused by an infection with HPV-16, a type of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV).

The star said he’s been undergoing radiation treatment for it that will conclude at the end of December.

Coulier said the prognosis is good as the new cancer has a high curability rate. He also credits early detection.

“Early detection saved my life, not just the first time, but the second time as well,” he said.

In an attempt to discover what if anything may have contributed to him developing cancer, Coulier, who is known best for playing fun-loving Uncle Joey on the ’90s sitcom “Full House,” has helped found AwearMarket which is billed as “a digital marketplace for toxin-free wellness products.”

