Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly returning to acting after an 8-year hiatus

(CNN) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will reportedly be returning to the big screen.

According to multiple reports, the artist formerly known as Meghan Markle is set to have a small cameo in a film called “Close Personal Friends,” which stars Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Henry Golding. It is currently shooting in the Los Angeles area, Variety reports.

The now Duchess of Sussex was formerly one of the stars of popular legal drama “Suits” but left the role after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry eight years ago.

Prior to “Suits,” she also appeared in a number of films, including “Horrible Bosses” and “Remember Me.”

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the new film centers on a couple “that meets and befriends a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara.”

That is right up the former actresses’ alley as she and Prince Harry live with their two young children in the upscale Santa Barbara enclave, Montecito.

The Duchess of Sussex has been keeping plenty busy with her various projects, including her lifestyle Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan” and her As Ever brand of jams, teas, candles and wine.

