Jesse Eisenberg is ‘excited’ to be donating one of his kidneys to a stranger: It’s ‘so needed’

(CNN) — Jesse Eisenberg shocked some folks during an appearance on “Today” with an announcement which seemed to also surprise him.

The “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” star was being hailed by the morning show’s co-anchor Craig Melvin for being a big supporter of blood drives, given that Eisenberg once helped out and donated during one held at “Today.”

“Yeah that’s true,” Eisenberg said. “I’m actually donating my kidney in six weeks. I really am.”

As those present expressed their surprise, the actor added, “I don’t know why. I got bitten by the blood donation bug. Yeah, I love it..”

“The Social Network” actor explained that he was “doing an altruistic donation” in mid-December.

“I’m so excited to do it,” he added.

In a separate interview, Eisenberg got more in depth into why he was giving his kidney to a stranger.

“It’s essentially risk-free and so needed,” he said. “I think people will realize that it’s a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.”

Eisenberg said he originally had the idea to donate a decade ago, but never heard back from an organization he approached about doing it.

CNN has reached out to reps for the actor for additional comment.

