Kim Kardashian reveals she had an aneurysm in the new season of ‘The Kardashians’

(CNN) — Between a high-profile divorce, finishing up her law school studies and having to testify during the trial of the burglars who robbed her years ago in Paris, Kim Kardashian has had a lot going on.

But things have been even more intense than people know.

The preview of Season 7 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” revealed that Kardashian suffered what she called “a little aneurysm” in recent months.

Teasing the new season at the beginning of the first episode, which dropped on Thursday, the entrepreneur and reality star is seen going into an MRI scanner with her head appearing to be bandaged.

In a voice over, she can be heard telling her family, “There was like a little aneurysm,” before the camera pans to her concerned-looking sister Kourtney saying “Whoa.”

“They were like, ‘Just stress,” and I’m like…” Kardashian then says.

According to the American Heart Association, “An aneurysm occurs when part of an artery wall weakens, allowing it to abnormally balloon out or widen.”

Later in the clip, Kardashian says, “People think I have the luxury of walking away,” before referring to her ex-husband, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye.

“My ex will be in my life no matter what,” Kardashian says. “We have four kids together.”

She is also seen in the preview studying intensely for a law exam, and becoming emotional about whether or not she succeeded on it.

Part of the first new “Kardashians” episode includes her latest acting stint, starring as a lawyer in the new Hulu series “All’s Fair” with Niecy Nash, Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson.

During a break from filming, Kardashian says, “I haven’t had psoriasis since I’ve gotten a divorce and it just started coming back.”

A producer then asks her what she thinks when she sees her ex-husband’s behavior sometimes.

“My poor kids,” she says. “Everyone around can handle it but like…protect my babies.”

West has courted multiple controversies in the recent past, including erratic behavior and public displays of antisemitism.

The couple married in 2014 and divorced in 2021. They share four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

