Taylor Swift is keeping the ‘Eras Tour’ love going with a docuseries and concert film

(CNN) — By now we should all know that the life of a showgirl is a busy one.

Taylor Swift is continuing to deliver fresh products for her fans and the Swifties are getting fed again, according to an announcement made Monday on “Good Morning America.”

“Disney+ will stream a six-part docuseries about the Eras Tour, called ‘The End of an Era,’ giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the tour that saw Swift perform in sold-out stadiums around the world from March 2023 through December 2024,” according to GMA.

The first two episodes will be released on December 12 — the day before Swift’s 36th birthday.

Two episodes will be released over the two weeks that follow.

Also, on December 12, the concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show” will also be released.

This concert film was shot during her last show on the tour at BC Place in Vancouver on December 8, 2024 and will include the full concert as well as the entire set of Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” album which she released while on tour.

In 2023, she released the concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in movie theaters. The extended cut of the concert film, called “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” is currently streaming on Disney+

The “Eras Tour” is one of the most successful of all time, reportedly grossing more than $2 billion in ticket sales.

