Paul Arthurs, guitarist for Oasis, taking a break from tour amid cancer treatment

(CNN) — Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, one of the founding members of the band Oasis, has shared he will be missing a few of their reunion gigs to receive cancer treatment.

The English guitarist posted a statement on social media in which he opened up about his diagnosis with prostate cancer earlier this year.

“The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour,” he wrote in his post. “Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so l’ll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.”

The group, fronted by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, whose contentious relationship led to their split in 2009, are currently on tour.

Arthurs wrote that he is “really sad to be missing these shows” but that he is “feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America.”

“Have an amazing time if you’re going this month and l’ll see you back onstage with the band in November,” he ended his statement.

The musician battled tonsil cancer back in 2022, later saying during an interview that it “was tough, a tough year to say the least.”

