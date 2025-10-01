Tyrese Gibson ‘accepts full responsibility’ for alleged dog attack incident, according to attorney

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Tyrese Gibson has broken his silence about an alleged incident in which neighbors say his dogs attacked and killed another dog.

The singer-turned-actor posted a lengthy statement from his attorney to his verified Instagram account, along with a video.

“Mr. Tyrese Gibson wishes to extend his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog in this tragic incident,” the statement from Gabe Banks of Banks Weaver Law Firm reads. “His heart is truly broken, and he has been praying for the family constantly, hoping they may one day find it in their hearts to forgive him.”

The statement goes on to explain that the “Fast & Furious” star “was out of town when the incident occurred, but he accepts full responsibility for his dogs.”

“As soon as he learned what had happened, he immediately made the incredibly difficult decision to rehome his two adult dogs and their three puppies in safe and loving homes,” according to the statement. “The liability of keeping them was simply too great, and his heart could not bear the thought of anything like this ever happening again.”

CNN affiliate WSB-TV reported that an arrest warrant was issued for Gibson after his dogs allegedly attacked and killed a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry belonging to a neighbor in the upscale Atlanta community of Buckhead where the star lives.

According to authorities Gibson allowed his large dogs to roam freely in the neighborhood and a neighbor’s ring camera caught footage moments after the alleged atatck.

“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Capt. Nicole Dwyer with Fulton County Police Animal Services told the outlet. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

The arrest warrant obtained by CNN alleges that Gibson allowed his four Cane Corso dogs “to run at large throughout his neighborhood more than five times over the past five months,” which resulted in the death of the neighbor’s dog.

According to Dwyer, police spoke with Gibson in an attempt to get him to surrender the dogs, but he declined.

Gibson’s social media post includes audio from the popular syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” whose hosts can be heard discussing the case involving his Cane Corsos, which are an Italian breed that are large and muscular.

The hosts said Gibson told them that he is “not on the run,” but in Los Angeles with family.

“Since the day he learned of this tragedy, Mr. Gibson has been actively trying to reach out to the family directly to express his sorrow and condolences,” the statement posted on Gibson’s social media added. “He knows nothing can undo their loss, but he wants them to know he is truly heartbroken.”

CNN has reached out to Fulton County authorities and Gibson’s attorney for additional information.

