Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter are the first three hosts of ‘SNL’ Season 51

(CNN) — The first three hosts and musical guests of the upcoming 51st season of “Saturday Night Live” have been revealed.

The long-running sketch comedy’s season will kick off with Bad Bunny acting as host on October 4, with Doja Cat as musical guest.

Bad Bunny previously pulled double duty as host and musical guest in October 2023 and appeared on “SNL” as the musical guest two other times, in 2021 and in May of this year.

The announcement comes on the heels of Bad Bunny’s extended Puerto Rico residency, which has added a final show this weekend. The musician’s concert on September 20 will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime, Twitch and the Amazon Music App. He is also set to launch a world tour later this fall.

The second episode, slated for October 11, will be hosted by “SNL” alum Amy Poehler, a cast member from 2001-2008 and former Weekend Update anchor, with Role Model as the musical guest.

Poehler has hosted twice since serving as a cast member, first in 2010 and then in 2015 alongside her Weekend Update co-anchor Tina Fey. Poehler has also made at least a dozen cameos on the NBC comedy show.

On October 18, Sabrina Carpenter will pull double duty as host and musical guest. The “Espresso” singer previously appeared as the musical guest on an episode in May of last year, and also appeared in cameos in an episode earlier this year along with an appearance on “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.”

The last few weeks have been filled with a series of exit announcements from the core cast of “Saturday Night Live” – as well as some additions.

