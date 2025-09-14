By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — It’s that time of year again when we get to watch all the talented people responsible for giving us too many intense emotions have a little anxiety of their own. (This time around, I’m looking at directly at you, cast of “The Pitt.”)

The 77th Emmy Awards are upon us, and if you observe, here are the answers to the questions you were too lazy to Google individually so you clicked on this link instead of reading the AI summary on top of your search results. (For that, I thank you.)

See you Sunday night.

When is the show and how do I watch?

The Emmy Awards are taking place live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sunday, September 14. The show begins at 8 p.m ET and is scheduled to run roughly three hours. You can watch it on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.

Who’s hosting?

Nate Bargatze. Don’t know him? Shame on you. The comedian first became a household name with comedy specials like “The Tennessee Kid” and “Nate Bargatze: Hello World,” but it was clear he’d arrived after being tapped to host “SNL” in 2023. He returned to host the second episode of the sketch show’s milestone 50th last year.

Who’s nominated?

The Apple TV+ series “Severance” is this year’s most-nominated series, notching 27 nods. HBO Max’s “The Penguin” followed with 24 nominations. “The Studio” and “The White Lotus” tied for third with 23 nominations each.

Who’s going to win?

Without a crystal ball or an Etsy psychic available, you could look to the winners of last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys for some clues. “The Studio” won nine awards, with “The Penguin” (eight wins) and “Severance” (six wins) coming in second and third, respectively. That said, if you look at the guest acting categories, where Julianne Nicholson (“Hacks”) and Sean Hatosy (“The Pitt”) picked up honors, it could be a sign that the performance-based categories are going to be those shows’ to lose.

Who will be the best dressed?

Time will tell. But you can watch all the arrivals during the official red carpet pre-show on CBS, which will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. It will air from 7-8 p.m ET and be simulcast on Paramount+.

What happens if I fall asleep before the show ends?

You can finish it the next day on Paramount+ and catch all the highlights on CNN.com.

What should I have for dinner on Emmy night?

If you’re rooting for “The Bear,” a potato chip omelette. If you’re rooting for “The Studio,” wash it down with Kool-Aid. If you’re rooting for “The White Lotus,” make it a smoothie. If you’re rooting for “The Penguin,” doesn’t matter; just eat it intensely without utensils.

When does ‘The Pitt’ return?

A little off topic, but Season 2 will begin airing in January 2026.

Should I have a watch party?

That’s up to you.

If I do, do you want to come?

I think I’m done here.

