Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow publicly honors their anniversary and makes a special announcement

(CNN) — Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow is coming forward to honor his legacy.

On Friday, Tenisha Warner posted a photo from their wedding along with a heartfelt statement on his verified social media account, writing, “Thank you for holding us in so much love during this tender time.”

“Tomorrow marks our anniversary — and my heart is wide open,” she wrote. “For the first time, I’m sharing a glimpse of the love that began it all.”

Tenisha Warner – who had remained out of the spotlight previously – went on to write that she can “still hear my husband’s laugh” and “still feel the way he made room for every part of me — every tear, every dream.”

In the bio section of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Instagram page, a quote reads, “I once was sad because I had no shoes until I met a man who had no feet,” followed by the specification, “Profile managed with love by his wife, Tenisha Warner.”

“The Cosby Show” star drowned in July while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica. He was 54.

“Today, in his honor, my daughter and I are launching River & Ember and officially opening The Warner Family Foundation,” the caption on Friday’s post further read. “Together we carry the legacy my husband and I began— one that nurtures children’s inner light and gives young artists the freedom to create outside the lines.”

In her statement, Tenisha Warner explained that River & Ember has come about due to both her experience as a doctor of psychology as well as her “own journey with grief and love.”

“My husband believed deeply in tending not only to the inner light in children, but in ourselves,” she wrote. “This company carries forward that belief – offering stories and rituals that honor the quiet power of connection between parent and child.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was deeply private about his personal life and had never publicly identified the woman he married in 2017. He also did not share the name of their young daughter.

His wife ended the caption on the post writing, “This is love, still moving. Still making. Still carrying us forward.”

