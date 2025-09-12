David Bowie’s 15 favorite songs have been revealed
(CNN) — It should surprise no one that David Bowie had great taste in music.
The new David Bowie Center, set to open at the V&A East Storehouse in London, will feature an exhibit that includes a list from Bowie of some of the his favorite tunes, according to Rolling Stone.
“Memo for radio show — list of favourite records” will be part of the display and includes the following songs:
Ralph Vaughan Williams – “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis”
Richard Strauss – “Four Last Songs”
Alan Freed and His Rock ’N’ Roll Band – “Right Now Right Now”
Little Richard – “True Fine Mama”
The Hollywood Argyles – “Sho Know a Lot About Love”
Miles Davis – “Some Day My Prince Will Come”
Charles Mingus – “Ecclusiastics”
Jeff Beck – “Beck’s Bolero”
Legendary Stardust Cowboy – “I Took a Trip on a Gemini Spaceship”
The Beatles – “Across the Universe”
Ronnie Spector – “Try Some, Buy Some”
Roxy Music – “Mother of Pearl”
Edgar Froese – “Epsilon in Malaysian Pale”
The Walker Brothers – “The Electrician”
Sonic Youth – “Tom Violence”
The opening of the center is happening as 12-disc box set, “David Bowie 6. I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002 to 2016),” is also dropping.
Bowie died in 2016 at age 69, following an 18-month battle with cancer.
