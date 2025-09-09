Brad Pitt stars in ad from Taika Waititi for espresso machine that costs nearly $1,500

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — If you love the smell of commercialism in the morning, here’s something to drink up.

Brad Pitt – everyone’s favorite 61-year-old actor, producer and beard-grower – is the star of a new espresso machine ad for De’Longhi from Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi.

The gig is not new for Pitt, who’s been a spokesperson for the company since 2021, but it is for Waititi, who won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for his film “Jojo Rabbit” in 2019. (Another Oscar-winner, Damien Chazelle, directed Pitt’s first ad for the company.)

In the advertising spot, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival and widely on Monday, Pitt makes himself an espresso drink while a humorous voiceover from Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio guides him through the seemingly easy process and critiques his Italian as Pitt struggles to say “Perfetto” to the narrator’s satisfaction.

Even Pitt’s furry, four-legged co-star seems to be judging his accent a little, but if you believe a dog that gorgeous does anything but judge everyone around it, you haven’t been paying attention.

Speaking of judgement, the machine used by Pitt in the spot retails for $1,499.95 – a quaint deal compared to the one flashed at the end of the commercial, which goes for $1,999.95. Perfetto for the average person? Probably not. Good thing is we normal folks don’t need a fancy machine for the perfect poor-over.

Pour. I mean pour.

