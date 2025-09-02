Pink’s summer vacation ended with treatment for an E. coli infection

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There you go, Pink, making lemonade out of some truly not great lemons.

The popular singer posted a photo of herself getting some intravenous vitamins with the caption: “Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember.”

But it’s the note on the photo which explains what went down – or in this case – may have come back up.

“When you go on vacation and have food and E. coli decides to move into your gut you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine,” the singer wrote on the photo shared on Instagram. “And a vitamin IV concoction.”

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter didn’t reveal where she had been traveling or how she may have contracted the foodbourne illness, but she had certainly earned a vacation.

Pink concluded her epic Summer Carnival tour, which comprised of 131 shows across 15 countries, last year.

