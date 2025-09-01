Fifth Harmony reunites at Jonas Brothers concert

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Fifth Harmony’s “indefinite hiatus” had a pause over the weekend.

The now-quartet group, including Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani, reunited to perform at a Jonas Brothers concert Sunday in Dallas, Texas.

Former member Camila Cabello, who left Fifth Harmony in 2016, was not present.

The the group reportedly performed “Worth It” and “Work From Home.”

“Where were you on August 31, 2025?,” the caption reads on a video on Fifth Harmony’s social media. “Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back 💖”

Their relaunched site is offering merchandise with the phrase.

In 2016, the quartet released a statement to explain how “hurt” they were by Cabello leaving the group.

“We know you are hurt and confused, we are too,” the women said in an a letter shared on social media. “We know you want answers. And you deserve them, as you are just as much a part of this group as the four of us are.”

The remaining members later announced that they were going on hiatus.

“After six years going hard, non stop, we…realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” they said in a statement posted to their social media said. “We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals.”

All five members originally members of Fifth Harmony have also released solo projects.

