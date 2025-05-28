Mike White to return to ‘Survivor’ for Season 50

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The tribe has spoken and the cast for Season 50 of “Survivor” has been set.

Host Jeff Probst revealed the names of the 24 returning contestants who will be part of the landmark new season. Among them is Emmy-winning “White Lotus” creator and “Survivor” alum, Mike White.

“I was there the night of the finale of Mike’s season, and I thought he was going to win the game, and I felt like he sabotaged it a little bit,” Probst told “CBS Mornings” on Wednesday. “This is the guy that writes and directs ‘White Lotus,’ which studies human behavior in the most fascinating way. He gets ‘Survivor.’”

White has said that while many in Hollywood harbor the dream of winning Oscars, his lifelong dream was to be on “Survivor,” a show he said he was a superfan of.

The contestants joining White to outwit, outplay and outlast each other on the famed reality competition series hail from 19 different seasons, including two from the upcoming Season 49, which premieres this fall. Probst said the Season 50 cast includes heroes, villains and fan-favorites.

“That’s why we put this group together, it’s every flavor, every era, every type of personality, and then when you let the fans be in charge of all of the creative, all of the game design, it really is up in the air for the first time since Season 1,” Probst said.

Season 50 will premiere on CBS and Paramount+ in spring 2026.

“Survivor” Season 50 cast

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty: Seasons 1 (Borneo), 8 (All-Stars)

Colby Donaldson: Seasons 2 (The Australian Outback), 8 (All-Stars), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick: Seasons 10 (Palau), 11 (Guatemala), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains)

Cirie Fields: Seasons 12 (Panama-Exile Island), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 34 (Game Changers)

Ozzy Lusth: Seasons 13 (Cook Islands), 16 (Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites), 23 (South Pacific), 34 (Game Changers)

Benjamin “Coach” Wade: Seasons 18 (Tocantins – The Brazilian Highlands), 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), 23 (South Pacific)

Aubry Bracco: Seasons 32 (Kaôh Rōng – Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty), 34 (Game Changers), 38 (Edge of Extinction)

Chrissy Hofbeck: Season 35 (Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

Christian Hubicki: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)

Angelina Keeley: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)

Mike White: Season 37 (David vs. Goliath)

Rick Devens: Season 38 (Edge of Extinction)

Jonathan Young: Season 42

Dee Valladares: Season 45 winner

Emily Flippen: Season 45

Q Burdette: Season 46

Tiffany Ervin: Season 46

Charlie Davis: Season 46

Genevieve Mushaluk: Season 47

Kamilla Karthigesu: Season 48

Kyle Fraser: Season 48 winner

Joseph Hunter: Season 48

Player #1 from Season 49

Player #2 from Season 49

