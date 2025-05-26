Summer TV preview: a slope-set drama from the creator of ‘Succession,’ Adam Sandler and one bad Xenomorph await

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — As seen this spring, the small screen was an exciting place to be. There was that dangerous and engrossing luxury hotel chain, a rebellious underground faction, the ultimate high-stress hospital and, just this weekend, the harrowing second chapter in a post-apocalyptic fungal zombie tale came to a grisly conclusion.

As the dog days of summer await, streaming platforms will continue to vie for viewers’ attention – and penchant for social media sharing – as they unveil new series, documentaries and movies.

A list of the most notable follows, set for release between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends:

‘Mountainhead’ – May 31 (HBO Max)

From Jesse Armstrong, the creator of “Succession,” this film will again showcase the coming together of influential, powerful people – “presidents of tech” portrayed by the likes of Cory Michael Smith, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman and Ramy Youssef – during a moment of stark worldwide economic turmoil. Much like Armstrong’s acclaimed series, the vibe here is very high-stakes and full of intrigue.

‘Deep Cover’ – June 12 (Prime)

Is this a TV movie or just a movie? Who knows! What is certain is that this fun-looking entry looks to take the premise of “Barry” one step further by placing students of improv into a tense undercover police situation where “Yes, and” can equal life or death. Led by Bryce Dallas Howard, the film, which is available exclusively for a streaming audience, also features Orlando Bloom and “Ted Lasso” standout Nick Mohammed.

’Sally’ – June 16 (Nat Geo/Disney+/Hulu)

Sally Ride had the distinction of being the first American woman to fly in space, but this documentary dives much deeper than that superlative to explore the late astronaut’s life as a whole, giving a more complete picture of just how much she was up against as she became a public figure in the space race of the 1980s.

‘Outrageous’ – June 18 (Britbox)

This saucy-looking series will explore the adventures at the Mitford Sisters, a real-life troupe of siblings in 1930s England, who managed to turn heads and make headlines long before the reality stars of today.

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ – June 20 (Netflix)

This new animated movie about a girl group who secretly hunts monsters brings together three somewhat disparate things into a combination that’s hard to pass up: the beguiling world of K-pop, colorful animation and supernatural demon hunters. What’s not to love?

‘Heads of State’ – July 2 (Prime)

Not to be confused with this spring’s “G20,” in which Viola Davis played the POTUS going into action star mode, “Heads of State” puts forth a similar premise. John Cena and Idris Elba play world leaders who thwart a global threat alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jack Quaid and Stephen Root.

‘The Old Guard 2’ – July 2 (Netflix)

Netflix’s “The Old Guard,” released way back in July 2020, was a diverting pandemic-era actioner featuring Charlize Theron as a fierce warrior fighting for good – who also just so happened to be immortal – and the young protégée (Kiki Layne) she brings under her wing. Who do they square off against in the new sequel? The inimitable “Kill Bill” star Uma Thurman. Good answer.

‘Too Much’ – July 10 (Netflix)

“Girls” wunderkind Lena Dunham makes a grand return to the small screen with a new series billed as an “ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned,” according to an official synopsis. Meg Stalter (Kayla in “Hacks”) stars as a workaholic New Yorker in London who meets and falls for an unlikely British suitor (Will Sharpe of “White Lotus” Season 2 fame). The series also features Rita Wilson and newcomer Aylin Scott.

‘Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding’ – July 11 (Netflix)

The Madea machine continues with this latest installment, the thirteenth film in the Madea cinematic universe. Here, Perry as the straight-talking Madea boards a plane for the Bahamas with family for nuptials that may not be exactly what they seem. Get ready for Madea to get to the bottom of it.

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ – July 25 (Netflix)

Adam Sandler and Netflix have already partnered on many a project, and that deal shows no signs of stopping. This sequel to the beloved and oft-quoted 1996 comedy – one of the movies to truly launch Sandler as a household name – welcomes back his hockey player-turned-gifted golfer along and his nemesis Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald.

‘Alien: Earth’ – August 12 (FX)

Get ready for some slimy thrills as the creature who made us scream in space brings the terror back home. From writer-director Noah Hawley, who has successfully taken on properties from Marvel (“Legion”) and the Coen Brothers (“Fargo”), this new take on Ridley Scott’s dangerous xenomorph extraterrestrials builds a sprawling world where monopolizing mega-corporations might be the worst threat of all.

‘The Thursday Murder Club’ – August 28 (Netflix)

Already reuniting with her “MobLand” costar Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren leads a group of rowdy retirees who have a knack for solving cold-case murders. Among the sleuthing seniors is Oscar-winner Sir Ben Kingsley, “Better Things” star Celia Imrie and Richard E. Grant, of “Loki” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” fame.

