‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson dies at 79

(CNN) — Phil Robertson, outdoorsman, businessman and patriarch of the family featured on the A&E reality show “Duck Dynasty,” has died, his family said in a statement. He was 79.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” the statement, posted by his daughter-in-law Korie Robertson said.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” the statement continued.

A cause of death was not announced. Jase Robertson, one of Phil’s sons, said on their family podcast in December he was facing early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Robertson founded Duck Commander, a business making duck calls and other duck hunting supplies. “Duck Dynasty,” which ran from 2012-2017, followed “the close-knit clan behind a multi-million dollar sporting empire,” according to A&E.

“In the duck hunting world he was an innovator.. a man with an unwavering love for what he did best…and enjoyed most,” a statement on the Duck Commander Instagram page read.

Robertson was briefly suspended from the show in 2013 due to incendiary remarks he made about homosexuality in an interview with GQ magazine.

Robertson used language that his family later described as “coarse,” and A&E placed him on hiatus. Just days later, it was announced the series would resume filming with the entire family, including Robertson.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Robertson, a hunting industry pioneer and the patriarch of the beloved Robertson family,” a statement on “Duck Dynasty’s” Facebook page said. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and respect their privacy as they grieve.”

“We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life,” the family statement said.

