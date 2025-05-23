Uche Ojeh, the husband of ‘Today’ co-host Sheinelle Jones, has died after a battle with brain cancer

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Uche Ojeh, the husband of ‘Today’ co-host Sheinelle Jones has died following a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, it was announced Friday on the morning show.

Savannah Guthrie said Ojeh died “after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.” He was 45.

“There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him,” Guthrie said.

Jones and Ojeh, who was a managing partner for UAO Consulting, met in college at Northwestern University and dated for eight years before he proposed.

They married in Philadelphia, her hometown, in 2007 and are the parents of three children. Their son Kayin was born in 2009 and fraternal twins, son Uche and daughter Clara, were born in 2012.

“Today” co-host Craig Melvin paid tribute to Ojeh as an exceptional father.

“He loved those kids more than anything else in this world and was just so proud. He was that dad that was on the sideline at every soccer game,” Melvin said. “He was at all the concerts, the recitals. He was that guy, and they had such a beautiful love story.”

Viewers of the show had noted Jones’ absence from the “Today” desk. She had been absent from the show since December.

In January, she addressed her absence on social media with a post referencing a “family health matter.”

“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she wrote. “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

