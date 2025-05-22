Tom Cruise saw people popping off about how he eats movie popcorn

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Tom Cruise appears to give things his all, which includes eating popcorn.

A video shared on social media of the star enthusiastically throwing movie popcorn into his mouth at a screening of his latest film, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” has sparked some reaction.

Cruise laughed when he was asked about it by Darius Butler during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday.

“I’ve never seen anyone eat popcorn this like,” Butler, said. “Are you actually eating popcorn or are you full of s**t right here, TC? I’ve got to know.”

It cracked Cruise up.

“Man, I’m eating popcorn,” Cruise said as he laughed. “They know when I’m going to these movies that I’m watching, I’m eating popcorn.”

Cruise’s love of popcorn has been well documented over the years.

A 2023 promotional video for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” also featured Cruise with a bucket of the movie snack.

“I love my popcorn,” he says in the video. “Movies. Popcorn.”

Writer and podcaster Rachel Leishman wrote about an exchange she had with Cruise at a recent screening.

“I’ll use this time to talk about the absolutely insane information Tom Cruise gave in his pre-screening speech,” Leishman wrote. “First, he asked us all not once but twice if we had popcorn (I showed him my bucket to confirm) and then he goes “I normally eat two big buckets myself during a movie”

She did not, however, reveal whether he orders his with extra butter.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” is in theaters Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.