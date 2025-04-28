Rupert Grint is a dad again after welcoming ‘secret’ baby girl with partner Georgia Groome

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Rupert Grint is now a girl-dad-of-two.

The “Harry Potter” star announced on Sunday that he and his partner Georgia Groome have welcomed a new baby girl to their family.

“‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint,” he wrote on his Instagram page. “A 10/10 baby (so far).”

Grint shared a photo of his daughter wearing a onesie with her name embroidered on it.

Groome and Grint are already parents to daughter Wednesday, who was born in 2020. The couple have been together since 2011.

In 2020, Grint joined Instagram and his first post was announcing the birth of Wednesday.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!” he wrote in the caption of a photo of himself cradling his daughter. “Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Grint previously opened up about how he has started to introduce Wednesday to Ron Weasley, the character that Grint famously played in the “Harry Potter” franchise, telling GQ in a 2023 interview that he’d already bought Wednesday her first Gryffindor robes.

Alas, he said, she was still too young to connect Weasley to her dad.

“I’ve shown her clips from Potter but I don’t think she understands it’s me,” he said at the time. “When she’s old enough, I’m looking forward to watching them with her.”

