George Clooney is optimistic America has better days ahead. Patti LuPone is everyone else

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — George Clooney is the ultimate optimist when it comes to the future of the United States.

Clooney and Broadway legend Patti Lupone spoke with each other for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, where the pair discussed a myriad of topics, including President Donald Trump.

Lupone asked the politically outspoken Clooney what he thinks about the current man in the White House.

“It is funny because he is just a New York beast and we’ve all known him for 30 years when he was just a guy chasing women,” Clooney said. “It’s fine. We’re going to get through it.”

The “Evita” star admitted she has more of a “glass half empty” point of view.

“I feel like we’ll all be fine, we’re going to get through it,” Clooney said. “We do eventually find our better angels, we have every other time and I think we will again. I’m an optimist about all of that.”

“I’m so glad you are,” Lupone said after a heavy sigh. “That gives me hope.”

Clooney, who is currently starring in the Broadway production of “Good Night and Good Luck,” added that he also thinks Democrats will win back the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm election.

A longtime Democrat, Clooney said he hopes new leadership emerges in the party.

“We have to find some people to represent us better who have a sense of humor. Who have a sense of purpose,” he said, adding that one person he believes in Maryland Governor Wes Moore. “I think he’s going to a real force in the next election.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.