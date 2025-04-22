Brett Goldstein likens the revival of ‘Ted Lasso’ to the resurrection of a thought-dead cat

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Perhaps Brett Goldstein thinks “Ted Lasso” has nine lives, just like a cat.

It was announced last month that the Emmy-winning AppleTV+ comedy is coming back to the small screen for Season 4 after what everyone thought was a series finale.

Goldstein, who stars in “Ted Lasso” as gruff footballer Roy Kent and serves as a cowriter and executive producer, compared the return of the series to a wild story about his friend’s cat, who was thought to have died.

“He loved his cat and the cat was run over and they buried the cat, buried it, and he was his child,” Goldstein said on a recent episode of NPR’s “Wildcard” podcast. “He lay in bed so sad, so, so upset and crying and he prayed and he prayed and he wished, ‘I wish the cat would come back.’”

And then, Goldstein said, the cat did come back because, it turns out, the cat his friend buried wasn’t actually his cat.

“I think about that all the time,” he said, laughing. “I guess I’m saying I feel like that kid. Like, we buried (the show)… We all cried, we had a funeral.”

Details about Season 4’s plot and full cast lineup have yet to be confirmed, but Goldstein said during the podcast that they are currently in the writers’ room working on it.

Jason Sudeikis, who serves as the titular character as well as an executive producer and co-show developer, previously revealed that Lasso will next be coaching a women’s team.

Sudeikis will reprise his role as the beloved UK-based football coach, according to a news release.

“Ted Lasso” debuted in 2020 and won 13 Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series and lead actor for Sudeikis.

