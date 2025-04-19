Stevie Nicks working on ‘autobiographical’ album inspired by Prince and other ‘fantastic men’ she’s known

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Stevie Nicks is continuing to leave Fleetwood Mac in her (gold) dust with a newly announced solo album.

The music legend was on hand at the Pollstar Awards earlier this week, where she was entered into the Hall of Fame. During her speech, she mentioned that she’s making a new “autobiographical” record and already has seven songs.

Calling it “the ghost record,” Nicks said it “just kinda happened in the last couple weeks” while she was “sitting in a hotel for 92 days” as a result of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles in January.

“I feel like I’m on the road, but there’s no shows,” she described, which led her to think, “You need to go back to work.”

“And I did, and I have seven songs, and they are autobiographical, real stories where I’m not pulling any punches, for probably the first time in my life. They are not airy, fairy songs that you are wondering who they’re about, but you don’t really get it. They’re real stories of memories of mine of fantastic men,” she said.

The “Landslide” songstress went onto tease the crowd with one of those stories, involving the late and great Prince, who she identified as a friend.

Nicks recounted how she attended the premiere of the iconic film “Purple Rain” in the ’80s, and how she only watched the first half of the movie up until a moment when Prince’s character slapped Apollonia. Afterward, she explained that she went to the premiere’s afterparty across the street, where Prince asked her what she thought of the film.

She sheepishly told him she only saw the first half, but as consolation, offered him the gift she had brought for him – a 24 karat necklace with gold hearts on it. Prince told her that he didn’t want the necklace, going on to say, “You always bring me a gift, you never bring me you.”

Nicks said that that line was the launch point for her new record.

The artist has, to date, released eight solo studio albums in addition to the eight albums she produced with Fleetwood Mac, among other projects. She is an eight-time Grammy winner twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, according to Rolling Stone.

