The gloves (almost) totally come off in the penultimate episode of ‘White Lotus’ Season 3

(CNN) — Our time at the White Lotus resort and spa in Thailand is almost at an end, and the question on everybody’s mind is… How long can “pillar of the community” Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) keep this up?

But first, let’s catch up with another tortured soul among the traveling bunch.

Daddy issues

Amidst interludes of Muay Thai boxers that punctuate the entire episode, Rick (Walton Goggins) and his worldly friend Frank (Sam Rockwell)– posing as a hotshot Hollywood director – arrive at Sritala’s (Lek Patravadi) Bangkok compound that she shares with her husband Jim (Scott Glenn). While they chat, Frank goes off the rails – and his sobriety – trying to keep up the charade, and eventually Rick and Jim retire to the den, where the former confronts the mystery man. Rick mentions his mother’s name, which strikes a nerve for Jim, but before we learn more, Rick pulls the gun out. He stops short of shooting the older man, but does push him back off of his chair.

After escaping, Frank is giddy and convinces Rick to partake in a night of partying. When Rick reminds him of his sobriety, Frank responds, “Come on, let’s go big. We’re in Bangkok man, let’s f***king go.” And big they certainly go, with Frank eventually smoking a glass pipe and snorting things with a bunch of topless women, as Rick watches with something akin to a smile on his face.

Does he have the fight in him?

Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) and Mook (Lalisa Manobal) finally go on that date, where our friendly security guard references the robbery of the hotel gift shop and says he didn’t want to fight the thieves. Citing the Buddhist precept of non-violence, Gaitok owns up to not having a killer instinct. Mook seems disappointed that he isn’t ambitious about becoming a bodyguard (I mean, can’t he look into a customer service role? He’d be great at that, and there’s more money in it!). There’s an unmistakable sense that the once smitten-seeming pair have crossed a line. Later, Gaitok sees the Russians at the Thai boxing match, and realizes they were the robbers. Get ready for a showdown?

Now girls, play nice…

In the “could’ve seen that one coming” category, the three besties have a blowout at dinner – and not the kind for their blonde hair. Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and Laurie (Carrie Coon) are both on the attack, with the former even bringing up the latter’s ex-husband as one of her poor life choices. Ouch! Kate (Leslie Bibb) manages to give off mediator/peacekeeping vibes while simultaneously ganging up on Laurie with Jaclyn. It’s all devilishly high school.

Laurie storms off and heads to the boxing match, where she runs in to the Russian guys, and eventually ends up in bed with Aleksei (Julian Kostov). An angry woman who seems to be Aleksei’s girlfriend later tries to enter the house. As Laurie runs away, she sees the stolen jewelry from the robbery.

Not just a swanky party

While Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) have retreated to the monastery, their parents and elder brother end up at Gregary’s (Jon Gries) soiree, along with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), Chloe (Francesca Corney), Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and Zion (Nicholas Duvernay). Stopping short of owning up to his misdeeds, Gregary offers Belinda $100K that he says Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) would’ve wanted her to have, in exchange for her silence (Belinda should have countered!). She says she needs to sleep on it, and gets on up outta there with her son.

That leaves us with Tim, STILL pounding the pills and booze. Saxon tries to confront him about what’s been going on – the question of the hour for seven straight episodes – and Tim still can’t own up to anything and tell any of his family even part of the truth.

After another bonkers, sex-soaked monologue – this one from Chloe – Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Chelsea leave the party, whereupon Saxon tries to connect with the Brit “on a spiritual level.”

“Try me, teach me your ways,” he says to Chelsea, who acquiesces and brings him to her room to try teaching him how to meditate. After he tries to make things physical, she dismisses him, saying, “You can’t become soulful in 10 minutes, it takes time.”

Meanwhile Tim, who continues to ideate various murder-suicide scenarios, goes to look for the gun and of course, it isn’t there. The Ratliffs, et al, will surely find some spirituality in short order during next week’s season finale.

Best lines

“It’s a fun caper. Like a thriller. It’s got everything: killings, double-crossings, action, all the stuff the people like.” ~Frank, describing what could be “The White Lotus” itself

“It’s like we’re in this Yin and Yang battle, and I’m hope, and Rick is pain. And eventually one of us will win.“ ~Chelsea to Saxon

“You’re such a darling girl. You’re young, you’re beautiful. Why are you with this middle-aged weirdo? Does he have a lot of money?” “You can’t ask that.” ~Victoria and Rupert’s girlfriend

“If I’m not a success, then I’m nothing. And I can’t handle being nothing.” ~Saxon to Timothy

“I don’t want to give into my dark sh—“ ~Lochlan to Piper

“Can I get one f***king break in this f***king lifetime?“ ~Belinda to Zion about her Gregary predicament

“I’m praying for Piper to be miserable in that temple tonight. Maybe Jesus will save her from those Buddhists.” ~Victoria to Timothy

