Eva Longoria’s 50th birthday party was a star studded event

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Eva Longoria celebrated a milestone birthday as only a star can.

The actress and producer and some of her famous friends came together in Miami for her 50th birthday. Thanks to social media, we all get to enjoy it.

Political analyst, “The View” cohost and CNN contributor Ana Navarro posted “6 months ago, I began asking @evalongoria about her 50th birthday plans.”

“There were NO plans! She wanted a small dinner or some such absurd thing,” Navarro wrote. “Then, fate stepped-in. She had to be in Miami for work on her birthday. We turned it into a three day festival of laughter, friendship, song, dance…and tequila. Oh what a weekend.”

According to Navarro, much fun was had over three days of “Eva-palooza.”

Actress Gabrielle Union also posted a series of photos and videos from the weekend.

“Happy birthday to the Eva that always delivers,” Union wrote on social media, playing on the title of the 2003 her film “Deliver Us From Eva.”

Union’s husband Dwyane Wade was also present as was tennis star Grigor Dimitrov, Spanish singer Bad Gyal and actress/YouTuber Lele Pons.

Longoria posted some of the action from the weekend, writing in one social media post, “Grateful to have begun celebrating my birthday (as it will be a month long 🤭).”

“I felt so loved!,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday! Ready for this new decade ✨”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.