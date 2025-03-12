Gayle King prepping for her trip to space with a little help from her friends

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Gayle King has been talking to some fellow celebs about her upcoming space flight.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the journalist talked about her upcoming Blue Origin flight into space.

King is scheduled to be part of a six person, all-female crew that will include singer Katy Perry, former NASA rocket scientist and chief executive officer of STEMBoard Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn and pilot and vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos.

King told “ET’s” Nischelle Turner that she is “going to space and I’m really psyched about it. Nervous, but really psyched.”

Turner asked what she is most nervous about.

“The obvious, you just don’t want anything to go wrong” King said. “If favorite daughter Kirby or favorite son Will or Oprah had said ‘Uhhhh, no,’ I really would not have done, but they’re all like, ‘Yup’ and they’re all going to be there.”

The 70-year-old co-host of “CBS Mornings” said she recently did a Zoom call with her felliow crew members and had a moment with Perry.

“I had a funny thing with Katy Perry,” King said. “She said ‘Gayle, may I interrupt for a second?’ because we had been on the phone for well over 30 minutes. [Katy said] ‘Our flight is going to be shorter than this frigging phone call.’”

A total of 52 other people have made a similar flight, including actor William Shatner and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan.

“I went to Michael Strahan’s house and sat down and looked him in his face and he was very reassuring to me,” King said. “And so I feel good about it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.