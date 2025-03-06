We need the movie of ‘Say Anything’ star Ione Skye’s memoir

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Ione Skye has lived quite the life, and now she has decided to “Say Everything.”

That’s the title of her new memoir and boy is it juicy. The actress has been making the rounds conducting interviews and the tea is pipping hot.

Here’s some of what we learned:

She hooked up with John Cusack

The pair starred together in the hit 1989 film “Say Anything.” Skye writes – almost offhandedly – that years after working together on the project, the two slept together, following her divorce in 2000 from Beastie Boys member Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz.

The story comes up in her as she’s talking about a dinner she had with another man she was in a relationship with, designer David Netto, and a couple who were fans of “Say Anything” director Cameron Crowe.

“We talked about the film and what John Cusack was like. I told them we’d had a sweet friendship and I’d always admired him and he’d never felt at home in LA so had recently moved back to Chicago,” she wrote. “ (I did not mention that I’d slept with Johnny after my divorce because I’d needed to get him out of my system and it had worked — now I knew we were meant to be in love only in the movies.)

Skye had maintained that the pair had a crush on each other during filming.

She told People that she had Cusack read her book prior to publication and he said, “You made the experience sound so meh! It wasn’t ‘meh’ for me.”

“I was like, I’m telling a story, and it was more about how all of our chemistry was in our working together and stimulating each other’s minds, not sleeping together!” she said, laughing. “I felt a little bad, but, oh well.”

CNN has reached out to Cusack for comment.

Daddy issues

The now 54-year-old says her father, famous folk singer Donovan, didn’t acknowledge her until she was 17.

That caused her emotional trauma.

“I often fantasized that one day my dad would stumble across my face on a magazine cover and be overcome with regret for not getting to know such a wonderful girl,” she writes in her memoir.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the singer for comment.

Dating a rocker as a teen

Skye was 16 when she began a relationship with Red Hot Chilli Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis, who was 24 at the time.

“There was me before Anthony, and me after,” she writes in her memoir.

She ultimately ended up having an abortion as a result of their relationship, she writes.

Skye told the Los Angeles Times that she views it all differently since becoming a mother of two daughters and noted that Kiedis laid things out in his own 2004 memoir.

“I don’t want to expose someone’s life, and legally you can’t anyway. He really laid it all out in [his book] ‘Scar Tissue,’” she told the publication. “I thought people might be interested in my side of the story.”

CNN has reached out to Kiedis for comment.

She can no longer listen to her ex’s music

Skye was 21 when she married Horovitz and the marriage lasted for seven years before it ended due to her affairs with women, she wrote.

Looking back at their breakup remains painful, she told CBS News.

“I discovered writing this book, it was very clear that I’m not good with grief. I’m not good with loss at all,” she said. “I still find it painful. I can’t even listen to a Beastie Boys song. It feels like a death to me.”

