Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa deaths: ‘No significant findings’ in search for gas leaks and carbon monoxide at their home

(CNN) — The deaths of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were not due to a gas leak, authorities in New Mexico said Tuesday.

The New Mexico Gas Company confirmed “no significant findings” in its extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide at the couple’s home, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The company said, however, it found one “miniscule leak” at one of the stove top burners and four code enforcement violations for installation of lighters for a water heater and fireplaces during its investigation on February 26, according to the statement.

“Those results are not believed to be a factor in the deaths of Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa or their dog,” the sheriff’s office noted.

The office said it had relayed the information to the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Hackman and Arakawa, alongside their dog, were found dead inside their New Mexico home in circumstances officials earlier deemed “suspicious enough” to warrant a thorough investigation.

The causes of death of Hackman, 95, and Betsy Arakawa are not known yet.

The pair did not show any external trauma, and there were no immediate signs of foul play, according to preliminary autopsies and officials. There were also no immediate signs of a carbon monoxide or natural gas leak, authorities said.

Both Hackman and his wife tested negative for carbon monoxide, likely ruling it out as a potential cause of death, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Friday.

