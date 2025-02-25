Jon Stewart got so into his ‘bloody good’ monologue he cut his hand open on ‘The Daily Show’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Leave it to Jon Stewart to possibly require medical care after getting passionate about something associated with medical care.

On Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Stewart used part of his monologue to talk about federal subsidies to pharmaceutical companies and the high cost Americans pay for prescription drugs.

“You know what’s so horrible about our system now and the corruption that lays within it?” Stewart said. “We’re so f***ing numb to it, we actually tout tiny cracks in that exploitation as victory.”

He then showed a clip of former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at an event in which Biden announced, “I’m proud to announce Medicare has reached an agreement with all manufactures on all ten drugs selected in the first round of negotiations.”

Stewart then pretended to be shaking with excitement before saying, “Ooh, can it be? The companies we subsidize with billions of dollars are allowing us the privilege of negotiating the price of ten of their drugs?!”

“And ten is all of them, right?,” Stewart continued. “It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket and that the American people didn’t expect that we should negotiate for all their f***ing drugs! Because we’ve already paid for ‘em with our subsidies!”

The talk show host then slammed his “World’s Most Dad” mug down on his desk and the audience gasped as it shattered.

Stewart then looked at his hand before dropping it below the desk and telling the audience, “I’ll be going to the hospital soon.”

His hand was wrapped in a bandage later in the segment. After the show, Stewart joked about the incident on social media.

“We’re back! New Daily Show tonight!,” Stewart wrote in a post on X. “It’s a bloody good episode…emphasis on bloody…I’m an idiot…”

