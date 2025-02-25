Halle Berry says she’s ‘tired’ of being the only Black woman to have won the best actress Oscar

By Alli Rosenbloom and Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Halle Berry is tired of standing alone in Oscars history.

The star achieved a historic moment in 2002 when she became the first Black woman to win best lead actress at the Academy Awards. More than two decades later, Berry, who won for her role in “Monster’s Ball” says it’s “lonely” to still be the only Black performer to win an Oscar in the category.

On a recent episode of Trevor Noah’s “What Now?” podcast, Berry said even then, she knew the win was “was bigger than me.”

While several Black actresses have won the best supporting actress Oscar over the years, “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo this year stands the chance to become the first performer since Berry to take home gold for a lead role.

Berry, for one, hope it comes to pass.

“I hope this year, someone stands next to me. This year, I hope it happens. Because I’m tired of occupying that space alone,” she told Noah on the podcast. “I hope this is the year.”

But even if it’s not, the “X-Men” star said she “was chosen in that moment to be a beacon of possibility. And I do think it served that purpose.”

Berry’s win stands as one of the most unforgettable moments in Oscars history. Revisit her watershed acceptance speech below:

“Oh my God. Oh my God. I’m sorry. This moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It’s for the women that stand beside me – Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened. Thank you. I’m so honored. I’m so honored. And I thank the Academy for choosing me to be the vessel for which His blessing might flow.

I want to thank my manager, Vincent Cirrincione. He’s been with me for twelve long years and you fought every fight, and you loved me when I’ve been up but, more importantly, you’ve loved me when I’ve been down. You have been a manager, a friend and the only father I’ve ever known. Really. And I love you very much. I want to thank my mom who has given me the strength to fight every single day to be who I want to be and to give me the courage to dream, that this dream might be happening and possible for me. I love you, Mom, so much. Thank you, my husband, who is just a joy of my life. And India, thank you for giving me peace because only with the peace that you’ve brought me have I been allowed to go to places that I never even knew I could go. Thank you. I love you and India with all my heart.

I want to thank Lionsgate. Thank you, Mike Paseornek, Tom Ortenberg, for making sure everybody knew about this little tiny movie. Thank you for believing in me. Our director Marc Forster, you’re a genius. You’re a genius. This moviemaking experience was magical for me because of you. You believed in me, you trusted me and you gently guided me to very scary places. I thank you. I want to thank Ivana Chubbuck, I could have never figured out who the heck this lady was without you. I love you. Thank you. I want to thank Lee Daniels, our producer. Thank you for giving me this chance, for believing that I could do it. And now, tonight, I have this. Thank you.

I want to thank my agents – CAA, Josh Lieberman especially. I have to thank my agents. Kevin Huvane, thank you. Thank you for never kicking me out and sending me somewhere else. Thank you. Um… I, I, I, who else? I have so many people that I know I need to thank. My lawyers! Neil Meyer, thank you. Okay, wait a minute. I got to take… 74 years here! I got to take this time! I got to thank my lawyer Neil Meyer for making this deal. Doug Stone. I need to thank lastly – and not least – I have to thank Spike Lee for putting me in my very first film and believing in me. Oprah Winfrey, for being the best role model any girl can have. Joel Silver, thank you. And thank you to Warren Beatty. Thank you so much for being my mentors and believing in me. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

