Alec Baldwin was diagnosed with PTSD after ‘Rust’ shooting, his wife says on new reality show

(CNN) — Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria speak candidly about their family’s struggle through the aftermath of the fatal 2021 “Rust” shooting in the first episode of their new reality series.

In the premiere of “The Baldwins,” a screener for which was shared with press ahead of its Sunday premiere on TLC, the couple opened up about their efforts to shield their children from the aftermath of the tragic event and the emotional toll it took on them as individuals. (TLC, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Alec Baldwin at one point says that in the most difficult moments of the “terrible” year prior to his trial, “there was times I’d lay in bed and I’d go, ‘Wow, I can’t get up.’”

“That’s not like me,” he said. “I’m not like that at all – not in any way am I like that, ever.”

His wife added: “Everyone who is close to Alec has see his mental health decline. He was diagnosed with PTSD.”

In his “darkest moments,” she said, her husband would wonder, “If an accident had to happen this day, why am I still here? Why couldn’t it have been me?”

Baldwin, who was a co-producer on the film and its star, was charged with involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in the “Rust” shooting, during which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the Western film. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured.

Baldwin pleaded not guilty and maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the discharged a prop gun.

Baldwin’s case was dismissed in dramatic fashion days after his trial began in July 2024. He had faced up to 18 months in prison.

The first episode of the series is set just before the start of the trial, as the family celebrates one of the seven children’s birthdays.

Earlier in the episode, Hilaria Baldwin expresses sadness for all involved in the situation, especially Hutchins’ family.

“Watching Alec and his pain, in no way is it meant to compare with Helena’s loss, with her son who has no mom. It breaks my heart,” she said.

Following its premiere, subsequent new episodes of “The Baldwins” will air Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on TLC.

